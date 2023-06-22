Cardano Creator Responds to Allegations He Spends Others' Money

Charles Hoskinson slams money misuse claims, asserts: 'I never promised you anything'
Cardano Creator Responds to Allegations He Spends Others' Money
Charles Hoskinson, renowned crypto entrepreneur and the mastermind behind Cardano, found himself embroiled in controversy recently after sharing snapshots from his expedition "in search of aliens." The series of photos drew mixed reactions from the public.

One of Hoskinson's followers responded to the post with a sarcastic comment, jesting, "Hey everybody, check out how I'm spending your money." Unwilling to let the comment slide, Hoskinson took to Twitter to defend himself vigorously. In a series of tweets, he rebuked the notion that his own funds were in any way connected to his followers' wealth, calling it a "weirdo communist" idea.

The exchange between the commentator and Hoskinson escalated further. The Cardano creator clarified his stance, emphasizing that he never made any promises to the commentator, as they were not an investor nor had they purchased anything from him. Hoskinson highlighted numerous statements explaining the nature of Cardano, its operational mechanisms and the platform's decentralized structure.

Asserting the purpose of his company, Input Output Global, Hoskinson made it clear that they were primarily focused on software development and protocol implementation, not market manipulation. He stated, "We aren't here to make the price of ADA go up. That's not our place or role."

Furthermore, Hoskinson dispelled speculation regarding initial sales of ADA, the Cardano token. He categorically denied conducting an initial coin offering (ICO) and clarified that ADA tokens were never sold through an ICO. He pointed out that vouchers sold in Japan by a separate entity, unrelated to him or his ownership, were not ADA tokens and did not involve U.S. participation.

