Cardano and Solana Continue to See Inflows While Ethereum Records Outflows

News
Wed, 10/13/2021 - 09:21
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum funds and products saw $14 million worth of outflows last week, while Cardano and Solana are in the green
Cardano and Solana Continue to See Inflows While Ethereum Records Outflows
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
According to a report published by CoinShares, cryptocurrency funds have extended their streak of inflows, raking in over $226 million last week.

Image by coinshares.com

Bitcoin accounted for the lion's share of the aforementioned figure with $225 million. This development is not surprising since the narrative about U.S. securities regulators potentially approving a futures-based Bitcoin exchange-traded fund has been driving the cryptocurrency's prices higher.

Solana and Cardano recorded minor inflows of $12.5 million and $3 million, respectively.

Ethereum funds, on the other hand, hemorrhaged $14 million. The second-largest cryptocurrency is down nearly 25% from the start of September.

XRP, Polkadot, Litecoin are also in the red.

Leading cryptocurrency money manager Grayscale has $49.5 billion worth of assets under management, according to its latest update.

