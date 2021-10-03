Grayscale Outlines Cardano's Key Pros and Cons in New Report

News
Sun, 10/03/2021 - 09:29
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The top cryptocurrency asset manager has taken an in-depth look into Cardano
Grayscale Outlines Cardano's Key Pros and Cons in New Report
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Leading cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale released a new report about Cardano as part of its series of educational cryptocurrency overviews called “Building Blocks.”

In the report, the investment firm has outlined the main advantages of the third-largest cryptocurrency as well as some of the major risks associated with it.

Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of Input Output, is seen as the driving force behind the blockchain, with his “compelling vision” being singled out as one of Cardano’s key strengths.

The Cardano Treasury, which currently boasts a war chest of $1.5 billion, is also believed to be the project’s forte.

Cardano’s strong community, wide accessibility as well as decentralization, which became possible after last year’s Shelley upgrade, have also been mentioned by Grayscale as the top reasons why the blockchain is likely to succeed.

As reported by U.Today, ADA became the third-biggest holding of Grayscale's Digital Large Cap Fund in early July.

Related
Cardano Turns 4: Inside the Journey of the "Ethereum Killer"

Possible risks

When it comes to potential risks, the obvious one is cut-throat competition in the smart-contract space. Ethereum, the current leader in the sector, as well as upstarts of the likes of Solana and Avalanche are all vying for dominance.

Despite the smart contract launch, the Cardano blockchain has seen very little utility. The Grayscale report says that it remains to be seen whether or not decentralized applications that are getting launched on the chain will see any significant adoption.

The firm also believes that the Cardano blockchain may be overvalued due to its low fees:

Cardano network fee revenue is still relatively low compared to other PoS blockchains like Ethereum 2.0. Unless the network can grow fees from new applications or increased usage, ADA’s valuation may not be supported based on staking cashflow utility alone.

Finally, potential technical issues and the lack of regulatory clarity in the U.S. could hamper its growth.

#Cardano News #Grayscale News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Raoul Pal "Extremely Bullish" on Crypto in Next Few Months: See Two Charts
10/03/2021 - 15:05
Raoul Pal "Extremely Bullish" on Crypto in Next Few Months: See Two Charts
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin's Hashrate Comes Close to Recording New All-Time High Despite China's Ban
10/03/2021 - 11:34
Bitcoin's Hashrate Comes Close to Recording New All-Time High Despite China's Ban
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Elon Musk Promises New Treat for Dogecoin Fans
10/03/2021 - 10:27
Elon Musk Promises New Treat for Dogecoin Fans
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya