
Grayscale's Bitcoin Fund Premium Reaches New Lows Prior to Potential Launch of Bitcoin ETFs

News
Wed, 10/13/2021 - 09:01
Arman Shirinyan
Grayscale's Bitcoin fund is now reaching new lows right before the potential launch of physically-backed ETFs
Grayscale's Bitcoin Fund Premium Reaches New Lows Prior to Potential Launch of Bitcoin ETFs
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The premium of Grayscale's Bitcoin Fund hit new local lows of 19.2%, reaching a six-month all-time low of 21%. The fall has accelerated after rumors appeared of the potential approval of physically-backed Bitcoin ETFs. The first Bitcoin ETF may be approved on Oct. 18.

A negative premium, or a discount to NAV, indicates the fund's performance against the underlying asset. A negative premium signals that the fund is underperforming against Bitcoin. While fund trades with a significant negative, traders may move away from that investment option since the underlying asset is available to the majority of individual traders.

YChart Premium Chart
Source: YChart

While Grayscale remains one of the most popular options for institutional investors, small retail traders usually choose other options since the threshold for entering remains at $50,000, which is not affordable for a significant portion of market participants.

The percentage of the discount/premium to NAV is the amount that the exchange fund is trading above or below the net asset value. The metric is being used to track both the fund's performance and the true value in accordance with the fund's assets.

Related
Binance to Remove OTC Marketplace for Chinese Yuan

The average premium in the last five years has remained at 28%, while the maximum premium reached 132%. The Grayscale Bitcoin fund has lost its correlation with Bitcoin's value since May—when the cryptocurrency lost 40% of its value and then swiftly retraced back.

The tracking issue of both private funds and options ETFs leads to the development of significant discounts or premiums. For the same reason, physically-backed ETFs are most likely to reach more investors and institutions since it solves tracking issues as funds actually own the underlying asset.

#Grayscale News #Bitcoin News
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

