Cardano (ADA): Djed’s Shen Token Can No Longer Be Minted

Tue, 01/31/2023 - 16:58
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Cardano-powered stablecoin's reserve token can no longer be minted
Cardano (ADA): Djed’s Shen Token Can No Longer Be Minted
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

COTI CTO Shahaf Bar-Geffen announced today that the minting of the Shen (SHEN) coin has come to an end as the platform has reached 800% over collateral for the Djed (DJED) stablecoin.

DJED is a decentralized, community-driven stablecoin that utilizes exogenous collateral in the form of ADA to maintain stability.

The stability of DJED is maintained through its 400-800% overcollateralization, eliminating the need for a governance token as seen in algorithmic stablecoins.

SHEN acts as an incentive to keep the system overcollateralized by encouraging users to bring in ADA to the platform.

Related
Solana (SOL) Fall Might Be Stirred by Jump Trading, Here's How
This helps maintain a healthy reserve ratio and ensures the stability of the contract.

Now that the minting of SHEN has ended, those who hold it will reap the benefits of fees, delegation rewards, LP, and farming rewards.

Bar-Geffen explained that it is now possible to obtain SHEN only through decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

As reported by U.Today, the much-hyped stablecoin, which uses ADA as its base coin, made its debut on the mainnet earlier today. 

It is now available on MinSwap, Wingriders, and MuesliSwap, with other listings expected in the Cardano ecosystem. Bitrue has become the first exchange to list DJED and SHEN.

Over the course of 2023, the product will continue to be improved, with plans to add other assets as collateral to mint DJED, including wrapped BTC and ETH.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Payments on Twitter Could Get Elon Musk in Trouble in SEC, XRP-Friendly Attorney Suggests
01/31/2023 - 20:24
Dogecoin (DOGE) Payments on Twitter Could Get Elon Musk in Trouble in SEC, XRP-Friendly Attorney Suggests
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Price Analysis for January 31
01/31/2023 - 19:30
XRP Price Analysis for January 31
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Pioneering NFT ETF Shutting Down as Enthusiasm Subsides
01/31/2023 - 18:32
Pioneering NFT ETF Shutting Down as Enthusiasm Subsides
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya