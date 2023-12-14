Cardano (ADA) Community Issued Critical Warning; What It Pertains To

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Cardano community has been alerted to a new scam that targets the community, aiming to steal crypto assets.

As shared by the Cardano Community X account, the scam intending to steal funds promises fake ADA rewards through a fake rewards event.

We want to bring to your attention that some Berry Pool delegators have received an NFT promising additional ada rewards through a deceptive/fake rewards event.



A Cardano user pointed out that the scammer had lured unsuspecting users on the grounds of a fake Berry Pool, Snek or Etoro event. The scam poses a major threat to Cardano holders and has already resulted in the loss of ADA funds for affected users.

The scam requests that users connect their wallets to claim additional rewards by clicking a malicious link on a scam website.

Cardano users are urged to be cautious as the associated website has been identified as a scam, with impacted users who connected wallets and signed transactions losing more than 200,000 ADA.

As a result, Cardano users and ADA holders are reminded to always examine transaction summaries before signing any transactions to safeguard the security of their assets.

Users should also use caution and vigilance when interacting with any online communication and adhere to best practices for protecting their wallets and devices.

In a positive development, the Cardano Foundation has launched innovations as the year comes to a close. The Cardano Foundation has announced the opening of a Cardano store accepting ADA payments.

Earlier this week, Identity Wallet, a W3C-compliant mobile wallet that manages self-sovereign identities across Cardano and other blockchain networks, was also released.