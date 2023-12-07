Advertisement
AD

Cardano (ADA) Wallet Gets Important Update, What's New?

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
This new release remains significant, heralding key changes and fixes
Thu, 12/07/2023 - 14:35
Cardano (ADA) Wallet Gets Important Update, What's New?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Eternl, a multi-platform Cardano light wallet, has announced a new release, Eternl v1.11.17.

Advertisement

The new release is significant as it marks changes in collateral handling. This sees to it that transactions made via Eternl collateral are now being used if no other UTxOs are available, such as when registering for staking after a new account is funded.

The update sees to it that Eternl will always try to create collateral-sized UTxOs (3ADA) with normal transactions. Only the "Set Collateral" button remains in the settings to send three ADA to the user's account if necessary.

The release also introduces some more fixes, such as allowing sync workers to connect to the mainnet instead of the selected testnet.

Related
Cardano Light Wallet Gears for Major Release: Details

Fee calculation for some Keystone transactions, an open orders page list and automatic change output splitting were also among the fixes introduced by the update.

At the close of November, Eternl announced it had collaborated closely with Keystone hardware wallet to integrate Cardano support into Eternl.

Cardano (ADA) price action

According to crypto analyst Ali, Cardano's price action remains on track, mirroring a well-known historical pattern.

Ali observed that the ADA price movement mirrored its 2018–2020 pattern, in which it consolidated before breaking out. If this pattern persists, Ali believes ADA will shortly break past the $0.45 resistance level. Following this, a possible rally to $0.75 by late December is possible.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Might Be Decided as Bulls Await Breakout

At the time of writing, ADA was down 1.93% in the last 24 hours to $0.436. On-chain analytics firm Santiment noted positivity for Cardano, indicating that total ADA addresses have been shrinking. Typically, declining wallets indicate small holders are capitulating and selling to whales at a loss; nonetheless, this is a positive indicator for ADA.

#Cardano News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Stellar (XLM) Teases its Most Important Upgrade, See What Will Change
2023/12/07 14:34
Stellar (XLM) Teases its Most Important Upgrade, See What Will Change
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 13 Bitcoin Spot ETFs Could Launch by March 2024: Here's What Is Known So Far
2023/12/07 14:34
13 Bitcoin Spot ETFs Could Launch by March 2024: Here's What Is Known So Far
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ripple's Stablecoin Project in Palau Moves Forward With First Phase
2023/12/07 14:34
Ripple's Stablecoin Project in Palau Moves Forward With First Phase
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Cardano (ADA) Wallet Gets Important Update, What's New?
Cardano (ADA) Wallet Gets Important Update, What's New?
Stellar (XLM) Teases its Most Important Upgrade, See What Will Change
Stellar (XLM) Teases its Most Important Upgrade, See What Will Change
13 Bitcoin Spot ETFs Could Launch by March 2024: Here's What Is Known So Far
13 Bitcoin Spot ETFs Could Launch by March 2024: Here's What Is Known So Far
Ripple's Stablecoin Project in Palau Moves Forward With First Phase
Ripple's Stablecoin Project in Palau Moves Forward With First Phase
Cardano (ADA) May Rally to $0.75 in December, Here's Potential Bullish Scenario
Cardano (ADA) May Rally to $0.75 in December, Here's Potential Bullish Scenario
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 800% in 24 Hours Amid Major Whale Activity
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 800% in 24 Hours Amid Major Whale Activity
Robinhood Expands BTC, ETH and SOL Trading to EU
Robinhood Expands BTC, ETH and SOL Trading to EU
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Announces Enormous Giveaway Party, Here's Date
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Announces Enormous Giveaway Party, Here's Date
Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Price Factor Survey Shows Astonishing Results: Details
Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Price Factor Survey Shows Astonishing Results: Details
XRP Bulls on High Alert: Liquidations Threaten XRP Price Recovery Momentum
XRP Bulls on High Alert: Liquidations Threaten XRP Price Recovery Momentum
Show all
Advertisement
AD