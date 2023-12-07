Cardano (ADA) Wallet Gets Important Update, What's New?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Eternl, a multi-platform Cardano light wallet, has announced a new release, Eternl v1.11.17.

The new release is significant as it marks changes in collateral handling. This sees to it that transactions made via Eternl collateral are now being used if no other UTxOs are available, such as when registering for staking after a new account is funded.

Release v1.11.17



Changed collateral handling: For transactions created by Eternl collateral is now being used, if no other UTxOs is available, eg. for registering for staking after a new account was funded. — Eternl (@eternlwallet) December 7, 2023

The update sees to it that Eternl will always try to create collateral-sized UTxOs (3ADA) with normal transactions. Only the "Set Collateral" button remains in the settings to send three ADA to the user's account if necessary.

The release also introduces some more fixes, such as allowing sync workers to connect to the mainnet instead of the selected testnet.

Fee calculation for some Keystone transactions, an open orders page list and automatic change output splitting were also among the fixes introduced by the update.

At the close of November, Eternl announced it had collaborated closely with Keystone hardware wallet to integrate Cardano support into Eternl.

Cardano (ADA) price action

According to crypto analyst Ali, Cardano's price action remains on track, mirroring a well-known historical pattern.

Ali observed that the ADA price movement mirrored its 2018–2020 pattern, in which it consolidated before breaking out. If this pattern persists, Ali believes ADA will shortly break past the $0.45 resistance level. Following this, a possible rally to $0.75 by late December is possible.

At the time of writing, ADA was down 1.93% in the last 24 hours to $0.436. On-chain analytics firm Santiment noted positivity for Cardano, indicating that total ADA addresses have been shrinking. Typically, declining wallets indicate small holders are capitulating and selling to whales at a loss; nonetheless, this is a positive indicator for ADA.