Advertisement
AD

Cardano (ADA) Sets for Best Weekly Close Since 2021 Bull Run

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano has been on tear since mid-October
Sat, 12/09/2023 - 14:39
Cardano (ADA) Sets for Best Weekly Close Since 2021 Bull Run
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano (ADA), the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, might be poised for its best weekly close since 2021.

Advertisement

According to TradingView data, Cardano is already up 59.14% in the week. Cardano last saw weekly gains of this magnitude in August 2021, when it reached an all-time high of $3.09.

TradingView
ADA/USD daily chart, courtesy: TradingView

Cardano has been on a tear since mid-October, and it is on course for its eighth week of gains. So far this week, Cardano has outperformed, set for six consecutive days of gains since Sunday.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Might Be Decided as Bulls Await Breakout

The rally accelerated as Cardano saw a sharp price increase on Friday. In today's trading, Cardano extended its strong price surge, reaching highs of $0.6448 before slightly retreating. At the time of writing, ADA was still up 21% in the last 24 hours to $0.63.

Cardano social dominance soars

Alternative cryptocurrencies, led by Cardano (ADA), surged in weekend trading as steady Bitcoin prices drove capital rotation to altcoins.

These capital rotations are common in the crypto markets following major Bitcoin run-ups, with a rally in larger crypto assets followed by a spike in meme coins and lastly, microcaps.

That said, on-chain analytics startup Santiment noted that Cardano and other market gainers are seeing one of their highest social dominance days of 2023. The recent price increase accompanies a jump in the ADA social discussion rate to a six-month high.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Sees Massive Wave of Interest From Whales, Where It Might Lead

During the week, Ali, a crypto analyst, observed that the ADA price movement mirrored its 2018–2020 pattern, in which it consolidated before ascending. As a result, ADA had a dramatic price spike beginning in late December 2020, skyrocketing by about 2,350% to all-time highs of $3.09 in August 2021.

Given that Cardano has broken past the $0.45 mark, Ali predicts a potential rally to $0.75 by late December.

#Cardano News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Elon Musk's Grok AI Good for Crypto Research? DeFi Analyst Makes Things Clear
2023/12/09 14:38
Elon Musk's Grok AI Good for Crypto Research? DeFi Analyst Makes Things Clear
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin Traders Set Sight on $50,000 BTC Price as Altcoins Boom
2023/12/09 14:38
Bitcoin Traders Set Sight on $50,000 BTC Price as Altcoins Boom
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Solana (SOL) Price to Go Higher: Analyst Reveals One Simple Reason
2023/12/09 14:38
Solana (SOL) Price to Go Higher: Analyst Reveals One Simple Reason
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Cardano (ADA) Sets for Best Weekly Close Since 2021 Bull Run
Cardano (ADA) Sets for Best Weekly Close Since 2021 Bull Run
Elon Musk's Grok AI Good for Crypto Research? DeFi Analyst Makes Things Clear
Elon Musk's Grok AI Good for Crypto Research? DeFi Analyst Makes Things Clear
Bitcoin Traders Set Sight on $50,000 BTC Price as Altcoins Boom
Bitcoin Traders Set Sight on $50,000 BTC Price as Altcoins Boom
Solana (SOL) Price to Go Higher: Analyst Reveals One Simple Reason
Solana (SOL) Price to Go Higher: Analyst Reveals One Simple Reason
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Game-Changing Announcement
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Game-Changing Announcement
Polkadot (DOT) Jumps 20% as It Eyes Major Milestone
Polkadot (DOT) Jumps 20% as It Eyes Major Milestone
Shibarium Hits Major Milestone as Total Transactions Cross 66 Million
Shibarium Hits Major Milestone as Total Transactions Cross 66 Million
'I Don't Mind Bitcoin Pullback Now' Samson Mow Says, Here's Why
'I Don't Mind Bitcoin Pullback Now' Samson Mow Says, Here's Why
Trillions of SHIB on Move as SHIB Price Burns Zero, Community Excited
Trillions of SHIB on Move as SHIB Price Burns Zero, Community Excited
Ethereum (ETH) Price Surge: New Era of Greatness on Horizon?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Surge: New Era of Greatness on Horizon?
Show all
Advertisement
AD