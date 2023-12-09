Cardano (ADA) Sets for Best Weekly Close Since 2021 Bull Run

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA), the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, might be poised for its best weekly close since 2021.

Advertisement

According to TradingView data, Cardano is already up 59.14% in the week. Cardano last saw weekly gains of this magnitude in August 2021, when it reached an all-time high of $3.09.

Cardano has been on a tear since mid-October, and it is on course for its eighth week of gains. So far this week, Cardano has outperformed, set for six consecutive days of gains since Sunday.

The rally accelerated as Cardano saw a sharp price increase on Friday. In today's trading, Cardano extended its strong price surge, reaching highs of $0.6448 before slightly retreating. At the time of writing, ADA was still up 21% in the last 24 hours to $0.63.

Cardano social dominance soars

Alternative cryptocurrencies, led by Cardano (ADA), surged in weekend trading as steady Bitcoin prices drove capital rotation to altcoins.

These capital rotations are common in the crypto markets following major Bitcoin run-ups, with a rally in larger crypto assets followed by a spike in meme coins and lastly, microcaps.

📈 The notable #crypto market leaders over the past 24 hours are #Cardano (+19%), #Solana (+11%), and #Optimism (+11%). Each is seeing one of their highest social dominance days of 2023. With this implied #FOMO kicking in, proceeding with caution is wise. https://t.co/QvxDrofqJt pic.twitter.com/aUqIDoCLho — Santiment (@santimentfeed) December 8, 2023

That said, on-chain analytics startup Santiment noted that Cardano and other market gainers are seeing one of their highest social dominance days of 2023. The recent price increase accompanies a jump in the ADA social discussion rate to a six-month high.

During the week, Ali, a crypto analyst, observed that the ADA price movement mirrored its 2018–2020 pattern, in which it consolidated before ascending. As a result, ADA had a dramatic price spike beginning in late December 2020, skyrocketing by about 2,350% to all-time highs of $3.09 in August 2021.

Given that Cardano has broken past the $0.45 mark, Ali predicts a potential rally to $0.75 by late December.