Cardano (ADA) Bull Calls for Long-Term Focus as Market Sentiment Wanes

Fri, 08/18/2023 - 13:11
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Cardano advocate Dan Gambardello optimistic about industry's long-term prospects
Cardano (ADA) Bull Calls for Long-Term Focus as Market Sentiment Wanes
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano (ADA) bull Dan Gambardello has a positive disposition as he encouraged his more than 243,200 followers on the X app in the wake of the massive slump on the broader digital currency ecosystem. As gleaned from Gambardello's position, there is a need to focus more on the long-term prospects of the crypto market than what is currently being experienced.

Despite the more than $1 billion liquidation the market has experienced in the past 24 hours, per data from CoinGlass, Dan noted that the market is even more bullish than it is bearish at the moment.

Related
Shocking $1 Billion in Crypto Liquidated on Market Following Massive Correction

Justifying his position, Gambardello drew reference on the current situation between the nascent industry and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The markets regulator has been cracking down on top players in the ecosystem, and from the layman's perspective, these firms might win most of their cases against the regulator in the long run.

Additionally, the potential for the first spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) approval is high, considering the fact that the market regulator has approved Bitcoin Futures ETF, and top investment managers like BlackRock are now heavily invested in getting such products approved in the U.S.

Future is bright

Over the course of the past few weeks, there has been a widely divergent update from the SEC as concerns crypto ETF products. 

Meanwhile, the regulator said it has postponed all decisions regarding spot Bitcoin ETFs to next year. However, the SEC hinted at the possibility of approving the country's first Ethereum Futures ETF as early as October. The positivity in the hope that the Bitcoin ETF will make its debut on U.S. accounts is a major reason to be excited.

Related
Ether-Futures ETFs Receive SEC Approval in Major Crypto Milestone

Drawing on this, Gambardello noted that all stakeholders in the industry "have to do is zoom out to understand the bigger picture clearly."

#Cardano #Ethereum ETF
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Here's Who Contributed to Bitcoin's 8% Drop: Details
08/18/2023 - 12:47
Here's Who Contributed to Bitcoin's 8% Drop: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC) and Others Are Victims of This Phenomenon
08/18/2023 - 12:29
Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC) and Others Are Victims of This Phenomenon
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Whopping Half Billion Dogecoin Vanish into Mystery Wallets as DOGE Price Crashes
08/18/2023 - 11:45
Whopping Half Billion Dogecoin Vanish into Mystery Wallets as DOGE Price Crashes
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev