Candao Brings DAO Ethos to Social Media, Here's How

Candao is a multi-blockchain social media platform designed for entertainment and discussion. It works on top of a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus and issues a native crypto asset.

When DAO meets social networks: What is Candao?

The team of one of the first decentralized social media products, Candao, is focused on leveraging the technical opportunities of blockchain networks to build next-gen DAOs with real-world utility.

The company's mission is to build fair and transparent social and economic structures using cutting-edge digitalization practices. Technically, every Candao user will be rewarded for his/her contribution proportionally to the value he/she added to the product's progress.

This approach will be reaffirmed by a multi-level referral program: users will be able to get additional bonuses for new users they invite to the platform. At its core, Candao is a decentralized alternative for major centralized social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and so on.

At the same time, working with Candao will bring its users not only entertainment but also the ability to monetize their social media audience.

However, Candao's proposition is not limited to the social network segment only. Its design allows the release of an over-layer solution able to connect different blockchains, layers and decentralized applications of various sorts.

Candao's CDO: One token, many use cases

Candao decentralized product has issued a CDO token, a backbone element of its economy and pivotal monetization instrument for both platform and its customers.

As Candao is focused on making its services useful for all types of clients—retail, entrepreneurs and corporations—it supercharged its token with multiple use cases.

Candao harnesses a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus; as such, staking CDO on Candao's purpose-built staking dashboard for periodic payouts is easy for earning passive income with Candao—even for crypto enthusiasts with only a basic level of market understanding.

CDO will also be used to reward projects and individuals active within Candao's ecosystem. Also, CDO will be integrated into liquidity mining and farming activities as well as for broadcasting on-chain data to analytical dashboards. Thus, CDO allows its holders to participate in various high-profit activities in the DeFi and Web3 eras.