Tweet-based article

Canadian Citizen Almost Lost $90,000 to Bitcoin Scammers, Who Impersonated Local Authorities

News
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 08:21
Yuri Molchan
Canadian Bitcoin Scammers who pretended to be local authorities almost managed to grab $90,000 from a victim through a crypto ATM. Here’s what happened
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

As reported by Canadian media, scammers recently attempted to force a local individual to give them his life savings totaling $90,000 via a Bitcoin vending machine.

They impersonated the local authorities, including the RCMP (the Royal Canadian Mounted Police), but failed to get the money from the victim.

Fake Canada Revenue Agency demands Bitcoin

The incident took place last week, when a man, whose name is not disclosed, got a phone call from someone calling themselves a local revenue service officer.

The caller informed the person that money launderers had compromised his identity. The victim was instructed to take a substantial amount of money - $90,000 (which was the person’s life savings) into a Bitcoin machine and transact it to a BTC address to solve all the legal issues.

As per the RCMP press-release, the only thing that in the end stopped the person from fulfilling the scammers’ demands was a scam-warning post at the ATM machine and an employee at the business.

The release also included a reminder that government authorities, the police or any highly-reputable business would never demand a crypto payment via a direct phone call or letter/email.

Related
Fake Ripple CEO Starts Petition for Own Firm: New Low for XRP Scams

Payment to BTC scammers detected by Whale Alert

The major tracking bot on Twitter Whale Alert recently detected that 1.51 BTC was wired to a confirmed fake exchange scam.

Image via Twitter

Recently, U.Today reported that scammers impersonating Joe Rogan, a US comedian and podcast host, also received 1.7 BTC from unaware victims.

Whale Alert has set up a Scam Alert service where anyone can check any BTC address to see if it is associated with any crypto scams, as well as see recent transactions made by victims to con artists.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 minute ago

Aave Protocol (LEND) and Synthetix (SNX) Top Performers for Past 30 Days, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Flat: Coingecko Analysts
Vladislav Sopov
News
1 hour ago

Crypto Forecast: AI Predictions Android App Adds Crypto Newsfeed by U.Today
Vladislav Sopov
News
3 hours ago

Max Keiser Sides with Peter Schiff While Bashing Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies