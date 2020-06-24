Tweet-based article

29.5 Mln XRP Moved by PlusToken Scam While 71.5 Mln XRP Transacted Over Past Hour

Over the past hour, XRPL Monitor has detected nearly 30 mln XRP transferred by the PlusToken crypto scam, along with other transactions totalling 71.5 mln of Ripple’s XRP

The XRPL Monitor has announced a fraud alert as it detected the founders of the biggest Bitcoin scam, PlusToken, in China, moving their stolen riches in the fourth most popular coin XRP.

PlusToken again set to move its funds stolen from investors

The XRPL Monitor has spotted 29.5 mln XRP transferred by PlusToken crypto scam participants. This sum totals $5,446,333.

It took the senders three consecutive transactions in a stream of nine crypto transfers which saw a total of 71.5 mln XRP moved.

According to the analytics website Bithomp, six of those transactions were made by anonymous users and three were marked with ‘fraud alert’ after being connected to PlusToken.

More recent PlusToken transactions

Earlier, XRPL Monitor reported that nearly 285 mln XRP had been moved from PlusToken addresses, totaling $53.8 mln.

Prior to the scam’s closure in 2019, the fraudsters managed to ‘relieve’ their numerous victims of nearly $2.9 bln in Bitcoin.

