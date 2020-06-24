Tweet-based article

29.5 Mln XRP Moved by PlusToken Scam While 71.5 Mln XRP Transacted Over Past Hour

News
Wed, 06/24/2020 - 11:35
Yuri Molchan
Over the past hour, XRPL Monitor has detected nearly 30 mln XRP transferred by the PlusToken crypto scam, along with other transactions totalling 71.5 mln of Ripple’s XRP
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The XRPL Monitor has announced a fraud alert as it detected the founders of the biggest Bitcoin scam, PlusToken, in China, moving their stolen riches in the fourth most popular coin XRP.

PlusToken again set to move its funds stolen from investors

The XRPL Monitor has spotted 29.5 mln XRP transferred by PlusToken crypto scam participants. This sum totals $5,446,333.

It took the senders three consecutive transactions in a stream of nine crypto transfers which saw a total of 71.5 mln XRP moved.

According to the analytics website Bithomp, six of those transactions were made by anonymous users and three were marked with ‘fraud alert’ after being connected to PlusToken.

Image via @XRPL_Monitor

Related
Ripple’s Partner MoneyGram Integrates with Global Money Express, Leading South Korean Remittance Firm

More recent PlusToken transactions

Earlier, XRPL Monitor reported that nearly 285 mln XRP had been moved from PlusToken addresses, totaling $53.8 mln.

Prior to the scam’s closure in 2019, the fraudsters managed to ‘relieve’ their numerous victims of nearly $2.9 bln in Bitcoin.

Image via Bithomp

 

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 hours ago

Max Keiser Compares Majority of DeFi Coins to BitConnect Scam in Substance and Methodology
Yuri Molchan
News
3 hours ago

ETH Faces $250 Resistance While Number of New ETH Addresses Rises 7.3% Over Past 24 Hours
Yuri Molchan
News
4 hours ago

Ripple’s Partner MoneyGram Integrates with Global Money Express, Leading South Korean Remittance Firm
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies