Advertisement
AD

    Bybit Launchpool Announces OBT and SOSO Rewards for bbSOL Stakers

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    bbSOL stakers on Bybit Launchpool are now eligible for lucrative rewards in novel tokens
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 15:12
    A
    A
    A
    Bybit Launchpool Announces OBT and SOSO Rewards for bbSOL Stakers
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, introduces a new program for its stakers on Bybit Launchpool. bbSOL owners can lock their tokens to obtain rewards in OBT and SOSO, two new-gen DeFi altcoins.

    Bybit offers OBT, SOSO rewards for bbSOL staking

    According to the official statement by its team, global cryptocurrency exchange Bybit kickstarts a new rewards program for stakers of bbSOL tokens on Bybit Launchpool. Exclusive bbSOL Launchpools are offering Orbiter Finance (OBT) and SoSoValue (SOSO) rewards for all promo participants.

    Article image
    Image by Bybit

    Two promo pools are running, totaling 80 million OBT and 4 million SOSO tokens. The OBT Launchpool will run from now until Jan. 27, 10:00 a.m. UTC, while the SOSO Launchpool will be available until Jan. 31, 10:00 a.m. UTC.

    HOT Stories
    Charles Hoskinson Reacts to John McAfee's X Account Suddenly Being Reactivated
    Justin Sun Teases Game-Changing TRON Development Aiming to Surpass Rivals
    Better Markets Files Brief to Support SEC Against Ripple
    XRP Risks Losing Bullish Momentum, Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recover From Worst Move in 2025? Here's When Ethereum (ETH) Might Exit Downtrend: Price Level

    Eligible users may choose to stake in a pool of their choice to unlock rewards in OBT or SOSO; stake BBSOL, ETH or USDT to earn OBT tokens; or stake SOSO, BBSOL or USDT to earn SOSO tokens.

    Advertisement

    During the promotion period, users can mint bbSOL with SOL on Bybit Web3 using their Bybit Web3 Wallet and receive subsidies in minting fees. In addition to the base LST reward of 8% APY, users can transfer their bbSOL to Bybit's main platform to participate in Launchpool’s staking mining.

    Related
    Crypto Exchange Bybit Turns Six, Announces bbSOL Campaign With $1.2 Million Rewards
    Thu, 11/28/2024 - 14:07
    Crypto Exchange Bybit Turns Six, Announces bbSOL Campaign With $1.2 Million Rewards
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    As covered by U.Today previously, bbSOL is an LSTFi novelty offered by Bybit. The exchange's users can get them for staking Solana's SOL token on Bybit.

    Up to 55% APY available for stakers

    Through the SOSO and OBT mining pools, bbSOL stakers may enjoy additional rewards of up to 55% APY, creating multiple streams of returns. Customers with VIP-tier accounts can access even larger rewards for their stakes locked on Bybit.

    Bybit’s comprehensive rewards program is part of its mission to expand its Web3 ecosystem and strengthen its on-chain capabilities, where bbSOL will serve as a versatile key to on-chain opportunities.

    By participating in the new promo, customers can get native tokens of Orbiter Finance, a ZK-tech-based interoperability protocol and AI-powered analytical platform for traders SoSoValue.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bybit
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 15:03
    135,428,813 Dogecoin (DOGE) on Biggest Crypto Exchange, What's Happening?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 14:53
    BNB Burns 1,634,200 Tokens; What's Next for Price?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Artyfact: Pioneering a New Gaming Economy on Epic Games Store
    Why Vestrum ($VSTM) Presale Is Turning Heads: Passive Income and Interconnected Ecosystem at Its Best Value
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    135,428,813 Dogecoin (DOGE) on Biggest Crypto Exchange, What's Happening?
    BNB Burns 1,634,200 Tokens; What's Next for Price?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 23
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD