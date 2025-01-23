Bybit Launchpool Announces OBT and SOSO Rewards for bbSOL Stakers

Advertisement

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, introduces a new program for its stakers on Bybit Launchpool. bbSOL owners can lock their tokens to obtain rewards in OBT and SOSO, two new-gen DeFi altcoins.

Bybit offers OBT, SOSO rewards for bbSOL staking

According to the official statement by its team, global cryptocurrency exchange Bybit kickstarts a new rewards program for stakers of bbSOL tokens on Bybit Launchpool. Exclusive bbSOL Launchpools are offering Orbiter Finance (OBT) and SoSoValue (SOSO) rewards for all promo participants.

Image by Bybit

Two promo pools are running, totaling 80 million OBT and 4 million SOSO tokens. The OBT Launchpool will run from now until Jan. 27, 10:00 a.m. UTC, while the SOSO Launchpool will be available until Jan. 31, 10:00 a.m. UTC.

Eligible users may choose to stake in a pool of their choice to unlock rewards in OBT or SOSO; stake BBSOL, ETH or USDT to earn OBT tokens; or stake SOSO, BBSOL or USDT to earn SOSO tokens.

Advertisement

During the promotion period, users can mint bbSOL with SOL on Bybit Web3 using their Bybit Web3 Wallet and receive subsidies in minting fees. In addition to the base LST reward of 8% APY, users can transfer their bbSOL to Bybit's main platform to participate in Launchpool’s staking mining.

As covered by U.Today previously, bbSOL is an LSTFi novelty offered by Bybit. The exchange's users can get them for staking Solana's SOL token on Bybit.

Up to 55% APY available for stakers

Through the SOSO and OBT mining pools, bbSOL stakers may enjoy additional rewards of up to 55% APY, creating multiple streams of returns. Customers with VIP-tier accounts can access even larger rewards for their stakes locked on Bybit.

Bybit’s comprehensive rewards program is part of its mission to expand its Web3 ecosystem and strengthen its on-chain capabilities, where bbSOL will serve as a versatile key to on-chain opportunities.

By participating in the new promo, customers can get native tokens of Orbiter Finance, a ZK-tech-based interoperability protocol and AI-powered analytical platform for traders SoSoValue.