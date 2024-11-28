Crypto Exchange Bybit Turns Six, Announces bbSOL Campaign With $1.2 Million Rewards

Advertisement

Centralized crypto exchange Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto platform by trading volume, is celebrating six transformative years with a large scale event dubbed Super6Bybit. Bybit's bbSOL token, the first-ever liquid staking cryptocurrency backed by the exchange, is at the center of celebrations.

Bybit celebrates sixth anniversary, #Super6Bybit campaign kicks off

Tier-1 crypto exchange Bybit inches closer to its sixth anniversary of mainnet operations. Super6Bybit, a massive community-centric campaign, invites all crypto enthusiast to take part in the celebrations and share a $1.2 million reward pool.

🔥 Win a space trip ticket, be part of the $1,200,000 prize pool and more!



✅ Simply register and complete tasks to collect Feeding Bottles and grow your $BBSOL



📅 From now until Jan 6, 2025, 11:59PM UTC



Join #Super6Bybit today: https://t.co/unZZ8WX0zy pic.twitter.com/GUCSuTXrCh — Bybit (@Bybit_Official) November 28, 2024

bbSOL, Bybit's liquid staking token (LST), is the key focus of the celebration campaign. A product of Bybit’s collaboration with Solana, bbSOL allows users to earn consistent staking rewards while retaining asset liquidity. In just two months, bbSOL surpassed $100 million in total locked value, proving its appeal to users seeking both flexibility and growth in their digital assets.

Advertisement

The Super6Bybit campaign adds an interactive twist to this success, inviting participants to “build, transform, and supercharge” their very own bbSOL.

Running from Nov. 28, 2024, to Jan. 6, 2025, the campaign combines gaming mechanics, community engagement and lucrative rewards.

Participants complete tasks to earn Feeding Bottles, which grow their bbSOL and unlock Lucky Draw tickets. As bbSOL grows stronger, users collect unique accessories like hats and gloves to personalize their token and earn additional tickets.

Unique opportunities for bbSOL community enthusiasts

Milestone achievements by the community boost the prize pool, increasing rewards for every participant regardless of their deposits.

A daily competition allows users to earn Feeding Bottles and secure leaderboard spots, with a fresh chance to win every 24 hours.

Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit, invites all Bybit users to take part in the celebration campaign and benefit from Bybit's unusual product:

As we celebrate six years of growth and innovation, bbSOL embodies our mission to create lasting value for our community. The Super6Bybit campaign is a celebration of our shared journey and an invitation to shape the future of finance together.

The Bybit team highlighted that for all bbSOL holders, leaderboard competitors and other online event attendees, this is a chance to be part of a transformative moment in crypto history.