Bware Labs Unveils BLAST, a Multi-Blockchain API Endpoint Platform

GA release of multi-platform API toolkit by Bware Labs is set to change the narrative in node management

Bware Labs (BWR), a decentralized start-up focused on building blockchain infrastructure for businesses and retail users, has announced that its flagship product BLAST is now avaliable for public usage.

Bware Labs: GA version of BLAST is live

According to the official announcement shared by Bware Labs, BLAST (Bware Labs API Service Terminal) finally becomes available for mainstream users as its GA release is deployed to mainnet.

Image by Bware Labs

This release boasts an advanced list of networks available; it also offers a feature-rich visualization toolkit. In GA release, dApps owners can stress test the endpoints and check the performance of their protocols in a purpose-made playground.

As such, it becomes the only API platform that allows users to experiment with its endpoints before connecting them to decentralized applications. In particular, this is crucial for the DeFi segment as it protects apps from financial losses.

Besides visualization of their own endpoint performance, clients of BLAST can now monitor various parameters of the entire ecosystem. This information can provide various insights for entrepreneurs and analysts.

Wide range of protocols avaliable in free and paid tariffs

BLAST is a platform of API endpoints that connect its users to blockchain nodes. It supercharges the applications with the power of leading smart contracts platforms, including Ethereum, BNB Chain (formerly Binance Smart Chain), Avalanche, Polygon, Moonbeam, Moonriver, Shiden, Fantom, Astar, Elrond, Polkadot and so on.

It offers free tariffs with up to 12 million requests per month, limited at 25 requests per second as well as Developer and Startup tariff plans with up to 100 RPS.

For sophisticated decentralized applications (dApps), BLAST platform also offers a Customized plan with tailored infrastructure requirements.

As covered by U.Today previously, Bware Labs completed a series of funding rounds to support its API marketplaces. In 2021 it secured $1.2 million from top VCs. Also, on Feb.23, 2022 it raised $6M in Series A funding. The round yielded contributions from Blizzard, HyperSphere, MorningStar Venures and other high-profile VCs.