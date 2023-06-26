'Bull Market Is Just Starting' Wall St. Traders Bet, But Is It for Crypto?

While rally on cryptocurrency market is at beginning stage, traditional market might give it additional boost

As Wall Street traders place bullish bets on traditional markets, the crypto industry watches with anticipation. Optimism fills the financial sector as stocks continue their rally, with traders investing heavily in call options, anticipating further rises. However, the question remains, will bullish sentiment on traditional markets also fuel growth in the crypto sector?

The S&P 500 has climbed 13%, while the Nasdaq Composite, teeming with tech stocks, soared 29% in 2023. Notably, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have seen a surge of enthusiasm, with unprecedented call contract volumes in chipmakers Nvidia, Intel and AMD.

For crypto investors, the rise of AI is particularly interesting. Blockchain and AI technologies can complement each other, potentially fueling more growth in both sectors. Increased adoption of AI could result in greater usage of blockchain-based systems, supporting the rise of cryptocurrencies.

Optimism is also palpable in the S&P 500 index options, with trading volumes reaching new highs. However, it is not all roses. Last week saw some of the market fervor soften, with the S&P 500 falling by 1.4%, as Federal Reserve officials reasserted their commitment to raising interest rates.

Now, the focus is on the crypto markets. Cryptocurrencies are renowned for their volatile nature, often deviating from traditional market trends. However, it is undeniable that the health of the broader financial ecosystem impacts the sentiment of crypto investors.

If the traditional market continues its bullish trend, the narrative of cryptocurrencies being a new form of "digital gold" or a "store of value" might attract more investors looking for an alternative, or complementary, asset to equities. As a result, the ongoing stock rally could potentially stimulate more inflows into the crypto market.