Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin Retests $97,000, Michael Saylor Reacts: ‘Bitcoin Is Forever’

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 2/05/2025 - 13:55
    Long-term Bitcoin permabull Saylor comments on current BTC price surge near $97,000
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Retests $97,000, Michael Saylor Reacts: ‘Bitcoin Is Forever’
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, a renowned Bitcoin advocate and the executive chairman of BTC-focused company Strategy, has taken to his official social media account to make a bullish Bitcoin statement while the world’s flagship cryptocurrency is striving to recapture the $97,000 price mark.

    This time, in his tweet, Strategy’s boss and cofounder, Saylor, metaphorically likened Bitcoin to other assets on the market, stressing BTC’s dominance and resilience compared to other investment tools. Meanwhile, Bitcoin rose to surpass the $97,200 level today, but a rebound pushed it back below $97,000 after that. On Thursday, it also attempted to regain this important price level. Now, BTC is changing hands at $96,898.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/01/2025 - 20:09
    Billionaire Draper Predicts Bitcoin Price Could Surge to Infinity
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Binance to Suspend IOTA Withdrawals on This Date, Here's Why
    Bitcoin Retests $97,000, Michael Saylor Reacts: ‘Bitcoin Is Forever’
    Monero (XMR) Surges With 3,900% Volume Skyrocketing
    UK to Crack Down on Buying Crypto with Borrowed Money

    "Tulip season ends, Bitcoin is forever"

    Traditionally, Saylor has published images of himself, surrounded Bitcoin symbolism, generated by AI. In today's image, the Bitcoin bull is referring to the Tulip Mania in the Netherlands in the 1630s. Back then, the price of tulips surged as high as 1,000 guilders per bulb before collapsing in 1637.

    Advertisement

    In the picture, Saylor is dressed like a Dutch merchant with a tulip field in the background and is holding a chest of Bitcoin (drawn as physical coins). The caption to the tweet highlights Bitcoin’s excellence over tulips and all other assets out there: “Tulip season ends. Bitcoin is forever.”

    Peter Brandt predicts Bitcoin to $125,000 in September

    Earlier this week, old-school commodity trader Peter Brandt published a tweet to share a bullish Bitcoin price prediction. The expert trader believes that, by the end of this year, the world’s leading cryptocurrency may reach $125,000-$150,000.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/01/2025 - 14:20
    Top Trader Brandt Predicts Bitcoin to $150,000 by September, Here’s Big Nuance
    ByYuri Molchan

    On the chart published by Brandt, Bitcoin is in the parabolic arc pattern, which often indicates rapid price changes followed by large-scale corrections. Brandt said that BTC needs to regain the broken parabolic slope. In that case, it may skyrocket to the range between $125,000 and $150,000 by August or September. But that surge is to be followed by a 50% correction, he added.

    The chart he shared shows that this pattern has played out several times in the past – in 2017 and 2021, when Bitcoin reached new historic price peaks but then went down in a massive correction every time.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 2, 2025 - 14:08
    Binance to Suspend IOTA Withdrawals on This Date, Here's Why
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    May 2, 2025 - 13:41
    Monero (XMR) Surges With 3,900% Volume Skyrocketing
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    LBank Successfully Hosts “Code Meets Law,” Advancing Global Crypto Compliance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    LBank Successfully Hosts “Code Meets Law,” Advancing Global Crypto Compliance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance to Suspend IOTA Withdrawals on This Date, Here's Why
    Bitcoin Retests $97,000, Michael Saylor Reacts: ‘Bitcoin Is Forever’
    Monero (XMR) Surges With 3,900% Volume Skyrocketing
    Show all