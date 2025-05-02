Polygon Founder on Blockchain's Future: "Thousands of Very Niche Chains"

Advertisement

In the future, the blockchain segment will see custom-made decentralized networks for specific use cases, created en masse, Polygon's founder Sandeep Nailwal says. This positions his new brainchild, Agglayer, as a method to unify all major blockchain applications.

"Thousands of custom-built chains": Polygon founder on next generation of blockchains

Customization of blockchains is the key feature essential for building the applications that different kinds of consumers will actually be using. That is why we should be ready for the thousands of application-specific blockchains created "in the very near future," said Polygon's founder Sandeep Nailwal.

Some of the appchains will serve really niche use cases. Step by step, this process will equip every meaningful app with its own blockchain.

Advertisement

Then, the Agglayer, a new cross-network infrastructure protocol backed by the Polygon ecosystem, will be the app that unifies all purpose-made blockchains.

As covered by U.Today previously, Agglayer is poised to play a crucial role in the connection between various classes of decentralized networks.

From DeFi to GameFi and RWAs, the Agglayer ecosystem will be catering to all existing and potential cryptocurrency use cases.

What are appchains?

In general, the Polygon founder's audience on X (formerly Twitter) agreed on his take about the potential of appchains and Agglayer. Some speakers, though, mentioned that will make on-chain experience too fragmented.

Appchain, or application-specific blockchains, are custom-built decentralized networks with adjustable parameters. Unlike monolithic blockchains (Bitcoin, Ethereum and so on), appchains can be customized to align with the business logics of this or that dApp.

The appchain concept gained traction in 2023-2024, while some major decentralized protocols started migration to their own blockchains, including Uniswap's Unichain, dYdX's dYdX Chain and so on.