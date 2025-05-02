Binance to Suspend IOTA Withdrawals on This Date, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Binance has announced its support for the upcoming IOTA network upgrade and hard fork, scheduled for May 5, 2025. In preparation for this network event, the exchange will temporarily suspend IOTA deposits and withdrawals on this date.

Advertisement

According to an official announcement by Binance, starting at approximately 6:00 a.m. (UTC) on May 5, it will suspend deposits and withdrawals of tokens on the IOTA network to support the hard fork and ensure the best user experience. IOTA's network upgrade is expected to occur on May 5 at 7:00 a.m. (UTC).

Binance stated that the trading of tokens on the IOTA network will not be impacted, and deposits and withdrawals will be reopened once the upgraded network is deemed stable. However, no further announcement will be posted.

Advertisement

As reported, Binance.US, the American arm of the Binance crypto exchange announced its support for the upcoming IOTA network mainnet upgrade. In preparation for the upgrade, Binance.US stated it will retire existing deposit addresses for IOTA on May 2, 2025, at 11:00 p.m. EDT. Deposits and withdrawals for IOTA will also be suspended on this date.

IOTA Rebased network upgrade

The upcoming IOTA Rebased network upgrade marks a historic shift for the IOTA network as it migrates from the current Stardust architecture to the all-new IOTA network.

The new network would be birthed through a Genesis Ceremony of 13 validators led by the IOTA Foundation and an initial group of 12 other validators.

Crypto exchanges, including Bitfinex and Bithumb, have announced support for the upcoming upgrade. While trading on exchanges may continue uninterrupted, users should be aware that IOTA token deposits and withdrawals might be temporarily suspended during the upgrade and prepare accordingly.