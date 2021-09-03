Original U.Today article

BTC, SOL and DOGE Price Analysis for September 3

Can the altcoins keep growing faster than Bitcoin (BTC)?
BTC, SOL and DOGE Price Analysis for September 3
Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market; however, some coins have come back to the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

Yesterday, the Bitcoin (BTC) price continued to grow moderately and broke the psychological level of $50,000. The daily high is set at $50,390.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Sellers responded with a fairly strong bearish impulse, which brought the BTC price back to the two-hour EMA55.

This level of average prices limited the decline and, today, buyers may try to recover to the summer high zone of $52,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $50,203 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is the biggest gainer from the list, rising by 20% since yesterday.

SOL/USD chart by Trading View
Solana (SOL) set its new peak at $146 today against a rising trading volume. At the moment, some traders may have begun fixing their long positions, which means that a correction may occur.

In this case, one needs to wait for a false breakout of the support at $130.

SOL is trading at $139.51 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the only loser from the list as its rate has declined by 2.74%.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View
From the technical point of view, DOGE is located in a sideways trend between the support at $0.2612 and the resistance at $0.3495. If bulls break the resistance and fix above it, there is a high chance of seeing an ongoing rise to the next level at $0.4483.

DOGE is trading at $0.2981 at press time.

