BTC New Highs, Coinbase Premium Surge, Meme Coin Dominance: Insights by DWF Labs

DWF Labs, an influential cryptocurrency market making and VC firm, has shared its insights into the most powerful trends shaping midterm developments in crypto right now. Bitcoin (BTC) still has fuel for future growth, while meme coins remain the best-performing assets.

Bitcoin (BTC) gears toward $100,000 on strong trend, DWF Labs says

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is being driven to $100,000 by strong bullish momentum that is very far from being exhausted. This trend is indicated by the performance of moving averages (MAs) on various time frames, the recent DWF Labs' report says.

Exponential Moving Average (EMA) values across the board have been in an upward trend. Short-term momentum (EMA 13 and 25) gave a consistent positive spread from August to November 2024. The midterm trend (EMA 50) also acted as support during pullbacks, and the price has been able to maintain above the EMA 50 since September.

As for longer-term-trend moving averages, the increased spread on the 100 EMA indicates clear bullish alignment since July.

Also, during all of 2024, either Binance Premium or Coinbase Premium was always positive. In Q4, 2024, the markets witnessed a slightly positive Coinbase Premium. A sustained Coinbase Premium often precedes trend-driven moves, while Binance Premium typically indicated broader market participation.

The rocketing growth of the major stablecoins' (USDT, USDC) supply is yet another positive indicator of the current market situation. An increase in overall liquidity in crypto will solidify the thesis that regulatory pressure on crypto participation shifts to looser policies.

Meme coins still leading in returns amid broad upsurge

Despite strong sector-specific performances in many Web3 segments, meme tokens are still leading in returns. Most likely, this can be attributed to retail preference for attention-based assets and clearly understandable narratives.

On the other hand, reduced volatility in other sectors might point to sector maturation and bring new liquidity inflow into the meme coin sector.

The 2024 crypto market demonstrated significant maturation with distinct sector performance patterns and clearer institutional versus retail behavior. Bitcoin's strong performance was accompanied by robust growth across multiple sectors, with meme tokens showing particular strength.