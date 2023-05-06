Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for May 6

Sat, 05/06/2023
Denys Serhiichuk
Are there any coins that are ready to rise soon?
The market is trading sideways at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.54% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the slight rise today, buyers have not seized the initiative yet as Bitcoin (BTC) is still trading below the vital zone of $30,000. While the price fails to fix above that mark, consolidation in the range of $28,500-$29,500 is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,264 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained the most value today, rising by 1.35%.

On the daily time frame, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak at $2,005. At the moment, traders should pay attention to another level at $1,900. If closure happens near it or below, the ongoing drop may continue to the $1,800 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $1,933 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has gained the least today, as its price has only risen by 0.30%.

Today's slight rise of XRP has not affected its technical position on the daily chart. The price keeps trading sideways between the support at $0.44 and the resistance at $0.4854. As neither side has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.45-$0.47 remains the more likely scenario for the upcoming week.

XRP is trading at $0.4617 at press time.

