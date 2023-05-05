Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for May 5

Original U.Today article

How great are chances of Ethereum (ETH) to get back to $2,000 zone shortly?

The cryptocurrency market is neither bullish nor bearish on the last working day of the week.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer today, risnig by almost 2%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has broken the local resistance at $1,915. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, growth may continue to the $1,950-$2,000 zone tomorrow. In addition, the volume has increased, which is a bullish signal.

On the daily time frame, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is in the middle of the channel; however, if today's candle closes with no long wicks, the upward move may continue to the zone around $1,960.

Such a scneario is relevant until the end of the week.

On the bigger chart, one should pay attention to the important zone of $2,000. If the bar closes above it, the accumulated energy can be enough for further growth to the resistance at $2,130.

Ethereum is trading at $1,938 at press time.