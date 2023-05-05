Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for May 5

Fri, 05/05/2023 - 14:50
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How great are chances of Ethereum (ETH) to get back to $2,000 zone shortly?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for May 5
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency market is neither bullish nor bearish on the last working day of the week.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer today, risnig by almost 2%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has broken the local resistance at $1,915. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, growth may continue to the $1,950-$2,000 zone tomorrow. In addition, the volume has increased, which is a bullish signal.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is in the middle of the channel; however, if today's candle closes with no long wicks, the upward move may continue to the zone around $1,960.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 4

Such a scneario is relevant until the end of the week.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, one should pay attention to the important zone of $2,000. If the bar closes above it, the accumulated energy can be enough for further growth to the resistance at $2,130.

Ethereum is trading at $1,938 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Floki (FLOKI) Starts Trading on Bitfinex, Following Binance, Price up 60%
05/05/2023 - 14:31
Floki (FLOKI) Starts Trading on Bitfinex, Following Binance, Price up 60%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Pepe (PEPE) Scores New Listing on KuCoin, Start of Meme Coin Season?
05/05/2023 - 14:10
Pepe (PEPE) Scores New Listing on KuCoin, Start of Meme Coin Season?
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Will Not List XRP in Its Own Liquidity Hub, John Deaton Explains Why
05/05/2023 - 13:53
Ripple Will Not List XRP in Its Own Liquidity Hub, John Deaton Explains Why
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin