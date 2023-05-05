Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for May 5

Fri, 05/05/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long can rise of SHIB last?
SHIB Price Analysis for May 5
Most of the coins have come back to the green zone, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has followed the bounce back of other coins, rising by 0.41%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the rate of SHIB has begun to sharply rise after a false breakout of the local support level at $0.00000984. If the growth can continue to the resistance, there is a chance to see a blast to the $0.00001010 zone tomorrow.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the situation is less positive as the rate keeps trading near the support at $0.00000965.

If sellers' pressure continues and the bar closes below the $0.00000980 mark, the breakout may lead to a more profound drop to the $0.000009 area within the next few days.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

The weekly time frame is similar to the daily one as the price is slowly approaching the support. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly and the bar closes below the previous candle low at $0.00000972, there is a high chance to see a fall to the $0.000008-$0.000009 zone by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000992 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

