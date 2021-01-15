ENG
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 15

How much time does Bitcoin (BTC) need to grow faster than altcoins?
Some of the top 10 coins have entered a short-term correction phase after continued growth. XRP is the main loser from the list, falling by 2.38% over the last day.

The main data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP:

Bitcoin 

BTC

$699,782,330,730$36,826.06$64,081,267,841-1.95%

Ethereum

ETH

$139,067,180,880$1,191.39$35,127,586,1884.23%

XRP

XRP

$13,081,779,596$0.2831$4,707,280,689-2.38%

BTC/USD

Yesterday morning, buyers stopped the pullback around $36,700 and were able to continue the recovery of the Bitcoin (BTC) price to the resistance at $40,000. In the afternoon, the pair tested this level and rolled back to the support of $38,000.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
This morning, the decline may continue toward the hourly EMA55, but we believe that buyers can count on support in the area of ​​average prices.

In this case, the rise in the price of Bitcoin to the January high zone may soon resume and, before the end of this week, the bullish run will lead to new all-time highs.

Bitcoin is trading at $36,800 at press time.

ETH/USD

In the morning yesterday, the hourly EMA55 stopped the Ethereum (ETH) price rollback, and the pair's recovery continued to the resistance area of $1,200. Buyers tested this level in the evening and set a local maximum at $1,255 tonight.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
After a slight pullback, buyers may be able to continue the recovery of the Ether price to a new resistance level, which can be seen around the $1,280 mark.

Ethereum is trading at $1,193 at press time.

XRP/USD

Yesterday, trading volumes for XRP were low and the pair's consolidation continued, while the range of price fluctuations narrowed to the two-hour moving average EMA55.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
If, by the end of this week, the flagship cryptocurrency continues to grow, then it will be able to pull the price of XRP with it. Then the XRP/USD pair will leave the sideways range, limited by the strong resistance at $0.310, and test the $0.340 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.2834 at press time.

 
