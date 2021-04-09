ENG
BTC, ETH and LTC Price Analysis for April 9

Fri, 04/09/2021 - 14:53
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) keep growing faster than Bitcoin (BTC)?
BTC, ETH and LTC Price Analysis for April 9
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market keeps growing, and all coins from the top 10 list are in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

The vital data on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC):

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

 $1,093,634,506,205 $58,578.92 $48,543,867,633 1.92%

Ethereum

ETH

 $240,276,692,600 $2,083.71 $20,787,873,627 2.63%

Litecoin

LTC

 $15,134,617,726 $227.10 $3,250,006,776 1.54%

BTC/USD

Yesterday morning, buyers tried to bring the pair back to the mid-range. The recovery was slow, and trading volumes did not exceed the average level.

In the afternoon, Bitcoin (BTC) formed a bullish momentum, which helped the price overcome the resistance of the two-hour EMA55 and gain a foothold just above this moving average.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Over the past night, the pair recovered to the resistance of $58,000, then slowed down. If this resistance turns the pair downward, and bears manage to break through the support of EMA55, then a local minimum should be expected around $55,000. If the bulls continue to rise to the area of ​​$59,000, then in the near future, the pair will again rest against the resistance of $60,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $58,434 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday, buyers fought for a long time for the psychological level of $2,000. As a result, they managed to gain a foothold above the two-hour EMA55, and this morning, they came close to the resistance of $2,100. If the growth continues to fail, the price will roll back below the average. One believes that the blue uptrend line will be able to stop the pullback around the $2,000 mark.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

If today bulls break through the resistance of $2,100, then in the near future, the pair may renew the absolute maximum at $2,170.

Ethereum is trading at $2,063 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) has gained the least today. The rate of the "digital silver" has increased by only 1.54%.

LTC/USD chart by TradingView
LTC/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the slight growth over the last day, Litecoin (LTC) is about to break the last resistance line before setting new peaks. In this case, if bulls break the $240 mark, there are chances of getting to $260 shortly.

Litecoin is trading at $224 at press time.

 
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

thecryptobuds