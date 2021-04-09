BTC, ETH and LTC Price Analysis for April 9

The cryptocurrency market keeps growing, and all coins from the top 10 list are in the green zone.
The vital data on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC):
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Market Cap
|
Price
|
Volume (24h)
|
Change (24h)
|
Bitcoin
|
BTC
|$1,093,634,506,205
|$58,578.92
|$48,543,867,633
|1.92%
|
Ethereum
|
ETH
|$240,276,692,600
|$2,083.71
|$20,787,873,627
|2.63%
|
Litecoin
|
LTC
|$15,134,617,726
|$227.10
|$3,250,006,776
|1.54%
BTC/USD
Yesterday morning, buyers tried to bring the pair back to the mid-range. The recovery was slow, and trading volumes did not exceed the average level.
In the afternoon, Bitcoin (BTC) formed a bullish momentum, which helped the price overcome the resistance of the two-hour EMA55 and gain a foothold just above this moving average.
Over the past night, the pair recovered to the resistance of $58,000, then slowed down. If this resistance turns the pair downward, and bears manage to break through the support of EMA55, then a local minimum should be expected around $55,000. If the bulls continue to rise to the area of $59,000, then in the near future, the pair will again rest against the resistance of $60,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $58,434 at press time.
ETH/USD
Yesterday, buyers fought for a long time for the psychological level of $2,000. As a result, they managed to gain a foothold above the two-hour EMA55, and this morning, they came close to the resistance of $2,100. If the growth continues to fail, the price will roll back below the average. One believes that the blue uptrend line will be able to stop the pullback around the $2,000 mark.
If today bulls break through the resistance of $2,100, then in the near future, the pair may renew the absolute maximum at $2,170.
Ethereum is trading at $2,063 at press time.
LTC/USD
Litecoin (LTC) has gained the least today. The rate of the "digital silver" has increased by only 1.54%.
Despite the slight growth over the last day, Litecoin (LTC) is about to break the last resistance line before setting new peaks. In this case, if bulls break the $240 mark, there are chances of getting to $260 shortly.
Litecoin is trading at $224 at press time.