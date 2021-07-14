Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, and BNB Price Analysis for July 14

Price Predictions
Wed, 07/14/2021 - 19:58
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is the ongoing recovery in the cryptocurrency market going to last?
BTC, ETH, and BNB Price Analysis for July 14
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency market is trying to break its bearish streak, with the majority of the top 10 coins being in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1 percent over the last day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) has once again bounced off the support at $32,000, having confirmed the bulls' power.

Related
BTC, XRP, ADA and LTC Price Analysis for July 13

The trading volume is slightly rising, which means that there is a chance of seeing the ongoing growth to $37,000 where most of the liquidity is focused.

Bitcoin is trading at $32,888 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer today, rising by 1.45 percent since yesterday.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) has bounced back to the vital level of $2,000, which means that bulls are controlling the situation on the market. In this case, the more likely scenario is an uptick to the area of $2,200 and above.

Ethereum is trading at $2,010 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception, rising by 0.16 percent.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView
BNB/USD chart byTradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) might also grow in the mid-term if it keeps trading above the crucial $300 level. In this case, there is a high possibility of seeing a spike to $340 soon.

BNB is trading at $311 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

article image BTC, ETH, and BNB Price Analysis for July 14
07/14/2021 - 19:58

BTC, ETH, and BNB Price Analysis for July 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
article image Dogecoin Co-Founder Says Crypto Is Controlled by "Powerful Cartel" of Wealthy Figures
07/14/2021 - 17:52

Dogecoin Co-Founder Says Crypto Is Controlled by "Powerful Cartel" of Wealthy Figures

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image NFL Star Saquon Barkley to Receive All of His Endorsement Money in Bitcoin
07/14/2021 - 16:53

NFL Star Saquon Barkley to Receive All of His Endorsement Money in Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya