ENG
RU
Original U.Today article

BTC, BNB, XRP, XLM and UNI Price Analysis for February 21

Price Predictions
Sun, 02/21/2021 - 14:20
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoins can recover after today's drop?
BTC, BNB, XRP, XLM and UNI Price Analysis for February 21
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

On the last day of the week, neither bulls nor bears are dominating the market as some coins have entered the correction phase.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

The vital information for Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB), XRP, Stellar (XLM) and UNI:

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin 

BTC

 $1,070,736,978,460 $57,087.37 $65,241,620,678 2.18%

Binance Coin

BNB

 $43,798,606,953 $290.47 $9,930,659,502 -3.97%

XRP

XRP

 $25,079,378,673 $0.5412 $8,000,080,707 -3.30%

Stellar

XLM

 $11,407,743,320 $0.5023 $11,407,743,320 -4.37%

UNI

UNI

 $9,516,445,149 $30.42 $9,516,445,149 10.57%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC), unlike most of the altcoins which keep rising, growing by 2.18% over the last day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, Bitcoin (BTC) needs energy on the way to the vital $60,000 mark.

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 20

In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading around $56,000-$56,000 at the beginning of the next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $56,900 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) could not show short-term growth and went down by 4% since yesterday.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView
BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the decline, the rising channel has not been broken, which means that bulls are not going to give up in the long-term projection. If buyers fix above the $350 mark, there are chances of updating the peak of $370 and going higher.

BNB is trading at $290 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception as the rate of the popular crypto has fallen by 3.30%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP looks bullish in the short-term as bears could fix below $0.505 and a false breakout has been formed. That is why one may expect a retest of the resistance at $0.58 shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.5402 at press time.

XLM/USD

Stellar (XML) is the top loser today. Its rate has decreased by 4.37%.

XLM/USD chart by TradingView
XLM/USD chart by TradingView

Stellar (XLM) is about to keep growing as sellers could not fix below the rising channel. If the trading volume remains at the same level, there are high chances of seeing XLM at $0.60 within the next few days.

Stellar is trading at $0.4954 at press time.

UNI/USD

UNI is a totally different picture: its price has rocketed by 10% over the past 24 hours.

UNI/USD chart by TradingView
UNI/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the sharp rise, UNI may not have reached its peak yet as bulls keep pushing the rate of the coin higher. If buyers break the $33 mark, the vital level of $40 may be achieved by the end of the month.

UNI is trading at $30.56 at press time.

 
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction #Ripple Price Prediction #Stellar Price Prediction #UNIUSD
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

article image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 20
Price Predictions
02/20/2021 - 16:45

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 20
Denys Serhiichuk
article image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 15
Price Predictions
02/15/2021 - 15:00

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 15
Denys Serhiichuk
article image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 16
Price Predictions
02/16/2021 - 13:58

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 16
Denys Serhiichuk