BTC, ADA, BNB and LTC Price Analysis for September 3

Sat, 09/03/2022 - 15:05
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Are there any coins that can grow while Bitcoin (BTC) is trading sideways?
BTC, ADA, BNB and LTC Price Analysis for September 3
The market seems yet undecided which way to move as some coins are in the green zone while others are in the red.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) could not keep rising and has now gone down by 2.37%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has continued the drop after the false breakout of the $20,000 mark. 

If buyers cannot seize the initiative and the candle closes around $19,500, there is a high chance to see a breakout of the support level, followed by a sharp decline.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,864 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is doing better than Bitcoin (BTC) as the price has risen by 2.97% over the past day.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

Cardano (ADA) is on the way to the resistance level at $0.4820. Thus, the altcoin might have accumulated enough energy for mid-term growth. All in all, a breakout of the level may cause further upward movement to the vital $0.50 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.4773 at press time.

BNB/USD

Unlike Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 1.65%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) is neither bullish nor bearish on the daily chart. Despite the fall, the price remains above the important support level at $273.5. However, if the selling volume increases and bears' pressure continues, the breakout can be a prerequisite for a drop to the $260 zone soon.

BNB is trading at $277.1 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) has followed the rise of Cardano (ADA), growing by 2.38%.

LTC/USD chart by TradingView

Litecoin (LTC) is trying to stay in the bullish zone after yesterday's breakout of the $58.31 level. If the "digital silver" can fix above the crucial $60 mark, the rise can continue to the next mark at $65.66 shortly.

LTC is trading at $60.96 at press time.

article image
