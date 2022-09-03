BTC, ADA, BNB and LTC Price Analysis for September 3

Original U.Today article

Are there any coins that can grow while Bitcoin (BTC) is trading sideways?

The market seems yet undecided which way to move as some coins are in the green zone while others are in the red.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) could not keep rising and has now gone down by 2.37%.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has continued the drop after the false breakout of the $20,000 mark.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative and the candle closes around $19,500, there is a high chance to see a breakout of the support level, followed by a sharp decline.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,864 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is doing better than Bitcoin (BTC) as the price has risen by 2.97% over the past day.

Cardano (ADA) is on the way to the resistance level at $0.4820. Thus, the altcoin might have accumulated enough energy for mid-term growth. All in all, a breakout of the level may cause further upward movement to the vital $0.50 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.4773 at press time.

BNB/USD

Unlike Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 1.65%.

Binance Coin (BNB) is neither bullish nor bearish on the daily chart. Despite the fall, the price remains above the important support level at $273.5. However, if the selling volume increases and bears' pressure continues, the breakout can be a prerequisite for a drop to the $260 zone soon.

BNB is trading at $277.1 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) has followed the rise of Cardano (ADA), growing by 2.38%.

Litecoin (LTC) is trying to stay in the bullish zone after yesterday's breakout of the $58.31 level. If the "digital silver" can fix above the crucial $60 mark, the rise can continue to the next mark at $65.66 shortly.

LTC is trading at $60.96 at press time.