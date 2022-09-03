BTC, ADA, BNB and LTC Price Analysis for September 3

The market seems yet undecided which way to move as some coins are in the green zone while others are in the red.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) could not keep rising and has now gone down by 2.37%.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has continued the drop after the false breakout of the $20,000 mark.
If buyers cannot seize the initiative and the candle closes around $19,500, there is a high chance to see a breakout of the support level, followed by a sharp decline.
Bitcoin is trading at $19,864 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is doing better than Bitcoin (BTC) as the price has risen by 2.97% over the past day.
Cardano (ADA) is on the way to the resistance level at $0.4820. Thus, the altcoin might have accumulated enough energy for mid-term growth. All in all, a breakout of the level may cause further upward movement to the vital $0.50 zone.
ADA is trading at $0.4773 at press time.
BNB/USD
Unlike Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 1.65%.
Binance Coin (BNB) is neither bullish nor bearish on the daily chart. Despite the fall, the price remains above the important support level at $273.5. However, if the selling volume increases and bears' pressure continues, the breakout can be a prerequisite for a drop to the $260 zone soon.
BNB is trading at $277.1 at press time.
LTC/USD
Litecoin (LTC) has followed the rise of Cardano (ADA), growing by 2.38%.
Litecoin (LTC) is trying to stay in the bullish zone after yesterday's breakout of the $58.31 level. If the "digital silver" can fix above the crucial $60 mark, the rise can continue to the next mark at $65.66 shortly.
LTC is trading at $60.96 at press time.