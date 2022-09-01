BTC, AVAX and SOL Price Analysis for September 1

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are giving no chance to bears as most of the coins have continued their fall.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.71% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the price drop, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is located in the middle of the channel, which means that sideways trading is the more likely scenario. One can consider the rise only when the main crypto returns to the $20,400 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,979 at press time.

AVAX/USD

Avalanche (AVAX) has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), declining by 4%.

AVAX is going down after a failed attempt to fix above the $20 mark. Currently, one needs to pay attention to how bulls can hold the support level at $18.05. If they can hold it, there is a chance to see the false breakout, followed by the local correction.

AVAX is trading at $18.90 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is the biggest loser from the list today, going down by 5.20%.

Analyzing the daily chart, Solana (SOL) is trading similarly to AVAX, as the price is on the way to the $30.19 level. If nothing changes by the end of the day, the breakout of the important $30 mark can happen within the next few days.

SOL is trading at $31.07 at press time.