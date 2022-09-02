Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 2

Fri, 09/02/2022 - 14:35
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins can outperform Bitcoin (BTC) in September?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 2
Bulls have managed to seize the initiative as most of the coins have returned to the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by almost 2% over the last day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) has once again bounced off the $20,000 mark, which means that buyers are ready for ongoing growth. If the daily candle closes near the resistance level at $20,577, the breakout may be a prerequisite for a sharp rise to the $20,800-$21,200 zone until mid-September.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,293 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer from the list today, rocketing by 4% over the past 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) has broken the $1,600 mark, confirming buyers' pressure. At the moment, the price is slowly approaching the resistance level at $1,721 against the low volume.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 1

If bulls can hold the gained initiative, there are chances for an upward move to $1,800 until the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,637 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC) and other coins, going up by 1.46%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Despite a slight rise, XRP is located in the middle of the channel, between the support at $0.3213 and the resistance at $0.3373. Currently, none of the sides has accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. However, if buyers can fix above the $0.3350 mark, the growth may continue to $0.35 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.3304 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

