BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 2

Original U.Today article

Bulls have managed to seize the initiative as most of the coins have returned to the green zone.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by almost 2% over the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) has once again bounced off the $20,000 mark, which means that buyers are ready for ongoing growth. If the daily candle closes near the resistance level at $20,577, the breakout may be a prerequisite for a sharp rise to the $20,800-$21,200 zone until mid-September.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,293 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer from the list today, rocketing by 4% over the past 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) has broken the $1,600 mark, confirming buyers' pressure. At the moment, the price is slowly approaching the resistance level at $1,721 against the low volume.

If bulls can hold the gained initiative, there are chances for an upward move to $1,800 until the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,637 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC) and other coins, going up by 1.46%.

Despite a slight rise, XRP is located in the middle of the channel, between the support at $0.3213 and the resistance at $0.3373. Currently, none of the sides has accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. However, if buyers can fix above the $0.3350 mark, the growth may continue to $0.35 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.3304 at press time.