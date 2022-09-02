BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 2

Bulls have managed to seize the initiative as most of the coins have returned to the green zone.
BTC/USD
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by almost 2% over the last day.
Bitcoin (BTC) has once again bounced off the $20,000 mark, which means that buyers are ready for ongoing growth. If the daily candle closes near the resistance level at $20,577, the breakout may be a prerequisite for a sharp rise to the $20,800-$21,200 zone until mid-September.
Bitcoin is trading at $20,293 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer from the list today, rocketing by 4% over the past 24 hours.
Ethereum (ETH) has broken the $1,600 mark, confirming buyers' pressure. At the moment, the price is slowly approaching the resistance level at $1,721 against the low volume.
If bulls can hold the gained initiative, there are chances for an upward move to $1,800 until the end of the week.
Ethereum is trading at $1,637 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC) and other coins, going up by 1.46%.
Despite a slight rise, XRP is located in the middle of the channel, between the support at $0.3213 and the resistance at $0.3373. Currently, none of the sides has accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. However, if buyers can fix above the $0.3350 mark, the growth may continue to $0.35 soon.
XRP is trading at $0.3304 at press time.