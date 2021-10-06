Britney Spears and Madonna's Kiss at VMAs Becomes NFT

Britney Spears and Madonna's 2003 kiss, a shocking moment from one of the most memorable and controversial female performances in history, is now being auctioned off as a non-fungible token (NFT) by photographer John Shearer, TMZ reports.



The proceeds from the sale, which will take place on NFT auction platform Cryptograph, will be donated to LGBT media advocacy organization GLAAD.



Spears and Christina Aguilera, two irreconcilable rivals at their commercial peak, shared the same stage in bridal gear, drawing the attention of audiences tuning into the Video Music Awards in 2003. But the real fun began when the queen of pop herself emerged on the stage as the "groom."



Then, everyone's jaw dropped when Madonna started smooching Spears on stage, with cameras quickly focusing on the pop princess's former boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, and seemingly ignoring Aguilera.





