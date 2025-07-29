Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Dip With Famous Nike Founder's Quote

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 29/07/2025 - 15:17
    Strategy cofounder Michael Saylor issues bold message as market faces cooldown
    Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Dip With Famous Nike Founder's Quote
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin is taking a breather after its recent rally, and Strategy cofounder Michael Saylor has issued a stark reminder to crypto holders about the resilience required to thrive on the market.

    Advertisement

    The Bitcoin price tested the upper limits of a newly formed air gap between $104,000 and $114,000 before backtracking after reaching a record high of nearly $123,000. This pullback caused a marketwide cooldown, with mixed signals across key sectors.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/24/2025 - 14:05
    Michael Saylor Doubles Down on His Strong Bitcoin Strategy in Just 4 Words
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Core Releases New Version for Testing: Details
    Coinbase's XRP Holdings Shrink 40% in Sudden Wallet Rotation
    XRP to Moon? Ex-Goldman Sachs Analyst Issues Bold Forecast
    ‘Exciting’: Dogecoin Founder Responds to Elon Musk’s Innovative X Message

    Amid the ongoing market cooldown, Saylor shared a message with the crypto community on X: "The cowards never started, and the weak died along the way."

    Advertisement

    The quote "the cowards never started, and the weak died along the way" is frequently ascribed to Phil Knight, the founder of Nike, from his memoir "Shoe Dog." It reflects the idea that success often comes to those who endure, while those who lack courage or resilience tend to fall by the wayside.

    Bitcoin price action

    Bitcoin's rebound from $117,459 ran out of steam near $119,284 in the early Tuesday session, extending two weeks of directionless trade. Bitcoin was trading flat at press time, up 0.06% in the last 24 hours to $118,616.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/23/2025 - 15:27
    Bitcoin Historic Speech at $100 Marks 12 Years: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Against the backdrop of a flat BTC market, the reactivation of long-dormant Bitcoin whale wallets raises concerns about potential profit-taking by long-term investors. According to Whale Alert, an address that had been dormant for more than 12 years transferred 343 BTC in the early Asian trading hours. A dormant address containing 330 BTC was also activated after 12.4 years.

    According to Lookonchain, a Galaxy Digital address sent out 3,782 BTC (roughly $447 million) in the last 12 hours, with the majority of the funds going to exchanges, sparking speculation of a sell-off.

    This follows after Galaxy sold over 80,000 Bitcoin, totaling $9.3 billion, to a Satoshi-era investor in the past week.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 29, 2025 - 15:12
    Euro Going to Zero Against Bitcoin, Predicts Max Keiser
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jul 29, 2025 - 15:03
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for July 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Queens Park Rangers and TokenFi Announces New Partnership
    Shinkai Launches v1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live with USDC & Coinbase x402
    Mento Selects Wormhole as its Official Interoperability Provider to Power Multichain FX
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Dip With Famous Nike Founder's Quote
    Euro Going to Zero Against Bitcoin, Predicts Max Keiser
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for July 29
    Show all