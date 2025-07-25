Just In: BlackRock Veteran Becomes Co-CEO of Top Corporate ETH Holder

Advertisement

BlackRock veteran Joseph Chalom has been appointed as the co-CEO of SharpLink, the top corporate holder of Ethereum (ETH).

Chalom will be spearheading the company alongside co-founder and co-CEO Rob Phythian.

The former BlackRock exec has stated that Ethereum (ETH) is becoming the "foundation" of global finance.

The man behind BlackRock's crypto pivot

Chalom, who joined BlackRock all the way back in 2005, was responsible for developing and managing the financial behemoth's firmwide strategy with respect to digital assets and strategic investments in fintech and data ecosystems.

In his social media post, Chalom noted that he had helped to launch the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) as well as the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF. BlackRock has also introduced BUILD, which is the leading tokenization fund.

Barron's reported Thursday that Chalom had parted ways with BlackRock in June.

ConsenSys CEO Joe Lubin has stated that the BlackRock veteran's decision to join SharpLink represents a "massive" vote of confidence for Ethereum.

The leading corporate ETH holder

As reported by U.Today, online performance marketing firm SharpLink Gaming rebranded as an Ethereum treasury company in May, with Lubin being appointed as its chairman.

In mid-July, SharpLink Gaming ended up becoming the leading corporate holder of the flagship altcoin, surpassing the Ethereum Foundation.

Chalom has stressed that SharpLink's goal is to "activate" ETH instead of simply actively holding it. This implies using the flagship token for native staking, restaking, and various yield strategies.

"We’re building a bridge between institutional capital and Ethereum-native yield, packaged in a single public equity," Chalom added.