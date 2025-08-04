Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Names Crypto Offer That Cannot Be Refused: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 4/08/2025 - 14:19
    Strategy cofounder Michael Saylor drops iconic line for crypto market
    Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, just got a Shakespearean treat from Strategy cofounder and chairman Michael Saylor.

    In a tweet that declares Bitcoin’s value proposition, Saylor wrote, "Bitcoin—An Offer You Can’t Refuse."

    The phrase, borrowing the iconic line from "The Godfather," a "Shakespearean-style tragedy of a man's moral downfall," describes Bitcoin as an offer that cannot be refused.

    Under Saylor’s leadership, Strategy has become the largest publicly traded holder of Bitcoin, amassing over 628,000 BTC in its corporate treasury, inspiring other crypto companies to follow in its footsteps. As of July 29, 2025, Strategy holds 628,791 BTC, acquired for nearly $46.08 billion at $73,277 per Bitcoin.

    On Monday, Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed investment firm, announced its latest acquisition of 463 Bitcoin. The purchase cost the company 7.995 billion yen (at $540 million) at an average price of 17.3 million yen per Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 17,595 BTC.

    Bitcoin news

    Cryptocurrencies initiated a slight recovery at the beginning of the week, with Bitcoin stabilizing after major sell-offs on Friday and Saturday triggered by the largest spot ETF outflows in months.

    Bitcoin ETFs saw about $1 billion in outflows on Thursday and Friday, dropping the BTC price to around $114,000 before recovering slightly.

    Bitcoin was recently trading up 0.31% in the last 24 hours at $114,388. According to the most recent CoinShares report, digital asset investment products recorded $223 million in outflows, reversing early-week inflows of $883 million, likely in response to hawkish Fed signals and stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data.

    Bitcoin led the outflows with $404 million, reflecting its high sensitivity to monetary policy, but year-to-date inflows remain strong at $20 billion.

