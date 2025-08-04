Michael Saylor Names Crypto Offer That Cannot Be Refused: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, just got a Shakespearean treat from Strategy cofounder and chairman Michael Saylor.

In a tweet that declares Bitcoin’s value proposition, Saylor wrote, "Bitcoin—An Offer You Can’t Refuse."

Bitcoin — An Offer You Can’t Refuse. pic.twitter.com/XEWWt2ZTXu — Michael Saylor (@saylor) August 4, 2025

The phrase, borrowing the iconic line from "The Godfather," a "Shakespearean-style tragedy of a man's moral downfall," describes Bitcoin as an offer that cannot be refused.

Under Saylor’s leadership, Strategy has become the largest publicly traded holder of Bitcoin, amassing over 628,000 BTC in its corporate treasury, inspiring other crypto companies to follow in its footsteps. As of July 29, 2025, Strategy holds 628,791 BTC, acquired for nearly $46.08 billion at $73,277 per Bitcoin.

On Monday, Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed investment firm, announced its latest acquisition of 463 Bitcoin. The purchase cost the company 7.995 billion yen (at $540 million) at an average price of 17.3 million yen per Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 17,595 BTC.

Cryptocurrencies initiated a slight recovery at the beginning of the week, with Bitcoin stabilizing after major sell-offs on Friday and Saturday triggered by the largest spot ETF outflows in months.

Bitcoin ETFs saw about $1 billion in outflows on Thursday and Friday, dropping the BTC price to around $114,000 before recovering slightly.

Bitcoin was recently trading up 0.31% in the last 24 hours at $114,388. According to the most recent CoinShares report, digital asset investment products recorded $223 million in outflows, reversing early-week inflows of $883 million, likely in response to hawkish Fed signals and stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data.

Bitcoin led the outflows with $404 million, reflecting its high sensitivity to monetary policy, but year-to-date inflows remain strong at $20 billion.