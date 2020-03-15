Back
Brendan Blumer of Block.one Criticizes New EOS.IO (EOS) Worker Proposal System. Here's Why

Sun, 03/15/2020 - 13:44
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Despite hard days for crypto, real developers are building. Leading EOS.IO (EOS) block producers, EOS Nation and Attic Lab, prepared a new proposal voting scheme for EOS

A new proposal mechanism for the Eos.io (EOS) Delegated Proof-of-Stake blockchain has been proposed by the EOS Nation and Attic Lab block producers, called the Worker Proposal System, or WPS. But, CEO and co-founder of Block.one, Brendan Blumer, has explained why he is concerned about this novelty - and he is not alone in his doubts.

Worker Proposal System for Eos.io: what's new?

This scheme will allow anyone to make a proposal for how the EOS.IO (EOS) blockchain should work. For sending a proposal, one is asked to send a non-refundable fee of 100 EOS to support the operations of the WPS mechanism as well as make 50,000 EOS available for 60 days.

EOS.IO (EOS) 2.0 Released by Block.One: What's New - READ MORE

Then, all block producers, both active and on stand-by, vote on the proposals (+1 point, -1 point, or zero points). A new proposal must score 20 points to pass. The proposals that fail to score 20 points or higher within 30 days expire. Once a proposal is submitted, it cant be changed.

The smart contract for this proposal has already been deployed into the Jungle testnet and is ready for testing.

The door to corruption and scrutiny

Brendan Blumer appreciates the efforts of EOS Nation and Attic Lab but expressed some concerns. It is mostly about the role of block producers that will be able to redirect token-holder funds to the projects they support. According to Mr. Blumer, the return of value for the initial holder of the EOS token is questionable.

Also, Sergio Yuhjtman, of EOS Argentina, supposed that this upgrade may damage the EOS.IO (EOS) image as a decentralized system as block producers will be urged to explain why they decide to redirect 'core EOS tokens' at their will.

So my message to the EOS community is: please be patient, sometimes it is better to do less.

Along with that, Sergey Vasylchuk, founder of Attic Lab warned that such a delay would be a mistake.

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Bitcoin (BTC) to Be Fine, Fallout Not Even Begun: Trader Scott Melker

Sun, 03/15/2020 - 14:05
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Average crypto holders may not be those affected worst by the ongoing market crash. Seasoned trader and advisor Scott Melker explains what it means for the whole sector

Despite the huge losses cryptocurrency owners have beared, for the industry as a whole, the recent carnage has resulted only in a loss of trust in DeFi and strengthened criticism of crypto derivatives platforms. Trader and analyst Scott Melker believes that the current state is far from its worst.

Massive dysfunction exposed

According to Mr. Melker, we need to brace ourselves for the vanishing of crypto exchanges and blockchain services very soon. This could be a consequence of the overall immaturity of the crypto sector. 

This process could be cathartic for the blockchain industry, which will weed out weak and useless products. Meanwhile, other companies will benefit from the tough times. Mr. Melker is sure that:

Blockchain is the future. The few great companies and projects should and will rise to the top. 

Bitcoin (BTC) will be fine

Cryptocurrency prices, first and foremost - the price of the orange coin - is what the global community is worried about right now. Many analysts are trying to figure out whether the bottom is in.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Bottom Might Be Already In. Trader Explains Why - READ MORE

Mr. Melker is sure that it's too early for detailed price predictions. According to him, we're in an area of huge volatility as 'people will continue to pump and dump them'.

Nevertheless, he has no doubts about the future of the flagship blockchain: 'Bitcoin will be fine'.

At print time, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $5,555 on Binance, having won back almost 50% of Thursday's losses.

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

