BREAKING: Ethereum Rallies Above $4,000 for the First Time

Ethereum has hit $4,000 for the first time, expanding its wild rally

Ethereum, the largest altcoin, has surpassed the $4,000 level for the first time at 3:12 a.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.

Ether is up 463 percent the year-to-date.

Image by tradingview.com

Earlier today, CME Group's futures contracts tied to Ethereum triggered a "limit up" halt before opening with a $400 gap.

The Chicago-based futures exchange rolled out the product on Feb. 8 when ETH was trading at $1,750.

Bitcoin remains the laggard

Meanwhile, Bitcoin continues to languish, struggling to hit the $60,000 level. Its market dominance has dropped to just 44.4 percent, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Other top altcoins (save for Dogecoin) are outperforming Bitcoin as well.