Mon, 05/10/2021 - 03:48
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum has hit $4,000 for the first time, expanding its wild rally
BREAKING: Ethereum Rallies Above $4,000 for the First Time
Ethereum, the largest altcoin, has surpassed the $4,000 level for the first time at 3:12 a.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. 

Ether is up 463 percent the year-to-date.   

Earlier today, CME Group's futures contracts tied to Ethereum triggered a "limit up" halt before opening with a $400 gap.    

The Chicago-based futures exchange rolled out the product on Feb. 8 when ETH was trading at $1,750.      

Ethereum's Market Cap Surpasses PayPal as Top Altcoin Hits $2,800 for the First Time

Bitcoin remains the laggard  

Meanwhile, Bitcoin continues to languish, struggling to hit the $60,000 level. Its market dominance has dropped to just 44.4 percent, according to CoinMarketCap data.    

Other top altcoins (save for Dogecoin) are outperforming Bitcoin as well.     

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

