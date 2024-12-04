Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Brad Garlinghouse Shares 'XRP Trading on Fire' Message As XRP Spikes Again

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ripple boss celebrates the continuation of XRP’s recent staggering price boost
    Wed, 4/12/2024 - 10:34
    Brad Garlinghouse Shares 'XRP Trading on Fire' Message As XRP Spikes Again
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple chief executive officer Brad Garlinghouse has marked the recent astonishing price growth by reposting an ultra-bullish message about XRP.

    "XRP trading is on fire"

    Garlinghouse has retweeted an X post published by Austin Reid, the global head of revenue & business at crypto brokerage firm FalconX, according to his X bio.

    “XRP trading is on fire,” he tweeted that his company has recorded “10x growth in volume between the first and second halves of Q4.” Reid believes that this is not just a reaction to the massive retail investor activity but rather “institutions are driving the momentum.”

    HOT Stories
    Brad Garlinghouse Shares 'XRP Trading on Fire' Message As XRP Spikes Again
    Mammoth 144,045% SHIB Burn Jump Stuns Shiba Inu Community: Details
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Reveals If Bitcoin Price Ready to Squeeze
    Bitcoin Cash Proponent Roger Ver Moves to Dismiss Indictment
    Article image
    Image via X

    Over the past week, the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency XRP has stunned the market with a jaw-dropping boost of roughly 117% as it spiked from $1.3 to a local high of $2.8. After a 24% plunge on Tuesday, today XRP has recovered nearly 19% and is currently trading at $2.63 per coin. Besides, XRP has added $100 billion in one month and has soared to the top three position in terms of market capitalization value.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Crucial Scam Warning Comes From Ripple and Brad Garlinghouse: Details
    Tue, 12/03/2024 - 13:00
    Crucial Scam Warning Comes From Ripple and Brad Garlinghouse: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Ripple shares top 6 issues faced by banks

    In a tweet published earlier today, Ripple blockchain giant shared six “common cross-border payment challenges for local banks” and tweeted how it can solve these issues that banks have encountered.

    Those snags hit by banks are high transfer costs with hidden fees, slow settlement, limited access, service reliability issues, complex compliance management, and finally liquidity constraints, according to the tweet.

    Ripple added a link to its article in which it explains how these issues can be easily solved. High costs can be solved by applying the Ripple Payment solution for transactional payments and remittances.

    The issues with service quality and reliability can be eliminated, according to the article, thanks to a fully transparent payment tracker created by Ripple, which is available even at weekends and on holidays, as well as payments on Ripple, unlike in the case with banks. These problems damage banks’ reputations and customer satisfaction.

    Besides, Ripple Payments connects customers to a global network for payments that boasts new state-of-the-art features for seamless and cheap payments, thus solving the problem of limited access to services. The article also points out that Ripple Payments follows all the necessary compliance and security rules, thus providing a solution to the issue related to risk and compliance management.

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 4, 2024 - 10:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Begins Second Phase of Its Bull Cycle
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 4, 2024 - 9:13
    Mammoth 144,045% SHIB Burn Jump Stuns Shiba Inu Community: Details
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Binary Holdings Secures $5 Million from ABO Digital to Fuel Expansion of their Decentralised Network Towards One Billion Users by 2025
    Global Debut of MemeBox: Gate.io Shapes a New Ecosystem for MEME Culture and Finance in the Web3 Era
    $BIAO: The Biggest Meme in the East
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Brad Garlinghouse Shares 'XRP Trading on Fire' Message As XRP Spikes Again
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Begins Second Phase of Its Bull Cycle
    Mammoth 144,045% SHIB Burn Jump Stuns Shiba Inu Community: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD