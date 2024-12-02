‘Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple Vindicated’: Dan Tapiero on XRP’s 400% Surge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Renowned investor, financial expert and Gold Bullion International co-founder Dan Tapiero took his X account to praise the massive XRP surge it made over the last month and also to make an important statement about Ripple and this company’s CEO.

Tapiero makes important Ripple and XRP statement

The investment expert Tapiero published a tweet, saying that over the past four weeks, XRP has added more than 400% in terms of market capitalization. Tapiero said that most investors “misunderstood or simply not understood cryptocurrency in XRP”, which has been “constantly pilloried on X,” he pointed out.

Tapiero is certain that this was not a random price jump of 400% within four weeks: “adding $100b in 4 wks did not happen by mistake...not an error.” For the first time since 2018, XRP has soared to the $2.4 price level and reclaimed the top 3 position on the CoinMarketCap scale of cryptos.

But adding $100b in 4 wks did not happen by mistake...not an error.@bgarlinghouse @Ripple vindicated. pic.twitter.com/Lwct5ywxZW — Dan Tapiero (@DTAPCAP) December 2, 2024

The main reason for the XRP surge, Tapiero seems to believe, is the recent victories of Ripple in court against the Securities and Exchange Commission. Last July, the federal judge Analisa Torres ruled that XRP sales to retail investors on exchanges did not qualify as securities and in September this year, the judge’s ruling reduced the $2 billion fine requested by the SEC from Ripple to merely $125 million.

After that the SEC filed an appeal to the Supreme Court, however, following certain political pivotal events in the USA this November, the SEC chairman Gary Gensler announced that he would be stepping down from his position in January 2025. This gave the XRP massive additional momentum along with the expectations that the US government will finally introduce adequate crypto regulation rules next year. "@bgarlinghouse @Ripple vindicated," Tapiero said in his tweet.

Raoul Pal on the XRP surge: "The Banana Zone arriveth"

Cryptocurrency expert and the CEO of Real Vision Raoul Pal has issued two tweets to comment on the drastic XRP price surge that has taken place since Sunday when the third largest cryptocurrency XRP surpassed the much-awaited $2 price level and is currently trading at $2.35 after hitting $2.42 earlier today.

Ok, $XRP Jedi's...I know you are winning but can you leave some crumbs for the rest of us...blimey... its fucking rocket ship!



The Banana Zone arriveth. 🍌 — Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) December 1, 2024

Pal, who had earlier this year called XRP and ADA old ‘cult’ coins, urging investors to avoid them, admitted that he was wrong and said that “The Banana Zone arriveth’ for XRP.