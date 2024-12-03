Crucial Scam Warning Comes From Ripple and Brad Garlinghouse: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Ripple published a hilarious video anti-scam reminder, with the company’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, featured as its star.

Ripple's scam warning amid market rise

Ripple’s X account has published a video, featuring the company’s chief executive officer Brad Garlinghouse, or actually, two of them. One Ripple CEO is the “real” Garlinghouse, wearing a suit, and the other one is wearing a bathrobe. The latter promises big wins to users if they follow the “link in the bio,” and he also offers an XRP giveaway, asking users to send him 500 XRP, promising to send a double amount back to XRP holders’ wallets.

The “real” Garlinghouse then refutes the “fake” Ripple CEO, stating: “Ripple will never ask you to send us XRP,” nor, he says, will Ripple ask XRP holders to send it wallet addresses. In the video, the “real” CEO then reported the “fake” one.

Uptick in the crypto market means uptick in scams -- reminder that @Ripple will never ask you to send XRP, and neither will Brad, David, Monica, Stu, or anyone else from Ripple. Stay vigilant!



Learn how to protect yourself and report scams: https://t.co/gG4D3trnOu pic.twitter.com/Bl9clvDLOb — Ripple (@Ripple) December 2, 2024

“Stay aware. Stay safe,” the anti-scam reminder warns XRP holders, and the real Garlinghouse adds, looking at his scammer-double: “At least they got my hair right.” It is important to stay alert during market upticks, the post states.

273.4 million XRP in 24 hours upon 11% price surge

Today, as the XRP price jumped by more than 11%, popular cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert has reported impressive movements of XRP tokens made by large crypto whales.

These large transactions have been noticed by this data source over the past 24 hours, and they included six crypto transactions, which carried 273.4 million XRP cumulatively. The two largest transfers involved the two biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea – Upbit and Bithumb: 100,000,000 XRP worth $273,287,094 were transferred to Bithumb, while 60,000,000 XRP valued at $159,509,842 were withdrawn from the largest Korean crypto trading platform, Upbit.

A total of 24,999,991 XRP evaluated at $67,237,760 were withdrawn from the Binance exchange after the price surge – and this was the most recent XRP transfer registered by Whale Alert by now. The rest of the aforesaid transactions were made between anonymous crypto wallets: 20,000,000 XRP; 18,400,000 XRP and 50,000,000 XRP.

On Sunday, XRP broke above the $2 price level, reaching a local high of $2.87 on Monday. At the time of this writing, the third-largest coin with a $139 billion market cap is changing hands at $2.77 after dropping from $2.86 earlier today.