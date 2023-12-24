Advertisement
Borroe Finance (ROE) Pre-Sale On-Boarding Investors in December, 2023 while Ethereum (ETH) and Thorchain (RUNE) Set Local Highs

article image
Guest Author
Borroe Finance (ROE) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in December
Sun, 24/12/2023 - 10:00
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum (ETH) and THORChain (RUNE) were among the best-performing tokens in Q4 2023, delivering massive returns to investors. 

Meanwhile, ETH and AVAX communities might be interested in Borroe Finance (ROE) in December, 2023.

Supporters of Borroe Finance (ROE) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Borroe Finance (ROE) enters 2024 with new investors

New high-utility tokens don’t come around too often, and savvy investors quickly back such cryptos as early as possible. In 2023, these investors raised $2 million for a new blockchain platform called Borroe Finance. 

Borroe Finance ($ROE) is an AI-powered fundraising platform that allows web3 businesses to raise instant cash by minting future earnings into trending NFTs and selling them at discounted prices to supportive communities.

Currently, $ROE is in its third presale stage, and the token is selling for $0.0175. After all presale stages conclude in 2024, ROE will hit the mainstream crypto market and sell for $0.04. 

Ethereum (ETH) records new price levels in mid-December

The US SEC launched a relentless campaign against top altcoins in 2023, classifying most as securities. In a recent interview, James Seyffart, a Bloomberg analyst, pointed out that the SEC has conceded that ETH is a tradeable asset because the commission has yet to sue Ethereum or classify it as a security. Furthermore, the SEC approved Ethereum Future ETFs in Q4 2023, indicating that the commission considers Ethereum a commodity.

Despite enjoying ‘protection’ from the SEC, Ethereum is still subject to market forces. On December 11, ETH traded for $2,249. 

Seven days later, ETH lost 5.18% and traded for $2,135. According to experts, ETH will likely record a bullish run in 2024 and eventually trade for $3,000, thanks to moves by institutional investors. BlackRock recently applied for Ethereum Spot ETFs, and the SEC will likely approve it in 2024.    

RUNE Gains Momentum After Massive Bull Run

In Q4 2023, THORChain investors recorded over 250% ROI, making RUNE one of the best crypto investments 2023. Can Gurel, a crypto researcher and expert, recently explained why THORChain recorded a massive surge. 

According to Gurel, THORChain provides broader exchange options than the best-centralized exchanges, and the platform also recorded massive liquidity injections during this period.

On December 11, RUNE sold for $5.79. A week later, RUNE lost 7.69% and traded for $5.34.

