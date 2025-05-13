Dogecoin (DOGE) Reset: Price Back to Fundamental Point

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin is currently retracing and testing a crucial technical zone following a brief rally that lifted it above significant resistance levels. The 200 EMA is a key level that may determine DOGE's next significant move in either direction, and the price has fallen back toward it. DOGE rode the wave of renewed retail and institutional interest to highs near $0.26 in early May.

It is currently trading at about $0.22 after losing a sizable amount of those gains over the past few sessions. The 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is frequently regarded as a boundary between bullish and bearish market conditions, is reached directly by the price after this pullback. The reversal is not wholly surprising. Near-overbought levels (above 70), which frequently precede a corrective phase, have been cooled off by the RSI (Relative Strength Index).

Volume is still high, though, suggesting that market players are actively defending or disputing this level. Technically, short-term support is being provided by the 200 EMA at about $0.21. Maintaining above this area might enable DOGE to regroup and get ready for a further surge. A breakdown below this level, though, could signal the beginning of a more thorough correction, with the next support possibly being at $0.21 and $0.20, which are both in line with earlier consolidation zones.

A crossover between the 50 and 100 EMA is another event that the market will be keeping an eye on in the days ahead. It could be a bullish confirmation if the 50 EMA breaks above the 100 EMA, particularly if DOGE remains above the 200 EMA.

Overall, Dogecoin's recent decline appears to be a technical reset after an overheated move rather than a sign of weakness. The asset may have another chance to retest local highs and continue rising if bulls can keep control above the 200 EMA. All eyes are still on this crucial support level, though, for the time being.