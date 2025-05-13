Advertisement
Advertisement

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Reset: Price Back to Fundamental Point

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 13/05/2025 - 14:17
    Dogecoin back to point where things turn out differently for it
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Reset: Price Back to Fundamental Point
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin is currently retracing and testing a crucial technical zone following a brief rally that lifted it above significant resistance levels. The 200 EMA is a key level that may determine DOGE's next significant move in either direction, and the price has fallen back toward it. DOGE rode the wave of renewed retail and institutional interest to highs near $0.26 in early May.

    Advertisement

    It is currently trading at about $0.22 after losing a sizable amount of those gains over the past few sessions. The 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is frequently regarded as a boundary between bullish and bearish market conditions, is reached directly by the price after this pullback. The reversal is not wholly surprising. Near-overbought levels (above 70), which frequently precede a corrective phase, have been cooled off by the RSI (Relative Strength Index).

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Volume is still high, though, suggesting that market players are actively defending or disputing this level. Technically, short-term support is being provided by the 200 EMA at about $0.21. Maintaining above this area might enable DOGE to regroup and get ready for a further surge. A breakdown below this level, though, could signal the beginning of a more thorough correction, with the next support possibly being at $0.21 and $0.20, which are both in line with earlier consolidation zones.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Reveals $7.2 Billion Bitcoin Strategy Backstage
    'So Clean': Crucial XRP Price Update Revealed by Top Trader
    Bitcoin Supply Shock Coming: Jeremie Davinci
    Coinbase CEO Drops Two Surprising Predictions That Could Reshape Bitcoin and Crypto

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/08/2025 - 16:08
    807,378,538 Dogecoin in One Minute, What's Happening?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    A crossover between the 50 and 100 EMA is another event that the market will be keeping an eye on in the days ahead. It could be a bullish confirmation if the 50 EMA breaks above the 100 EMA, particularly if DOGE remains above the 200 EMA.

    Overall, Dogecoin's recent decline appears to be a technical reset after an overheated move rather than a sign of weakness. The asset may have another chance to retest local highs and continue rising if bulls can keep control above the 200 EMA. All eyes are still on this crucial support level, though, for the time being.

    #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 13, 2025 - 13:39
    Michael Saylor Reveals $7.2 Billion Bitcoin Strategy Backstage
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    May 13, 2025 - 13:17
    Unusual 6,228,348,237 Shiba Inu Stun Binance Exchange, SHIB Reset Underway
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    DoubleUp : A new generation of GambleFi
    CoinFerenceX Dubai 2025: Where Decentralization Took the Main Stage
    MoonX: BYDFi's On-Chain Trading Engine — A Ticket from CEX to DEX
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DoubleUp : A new generation of GambleFi
    CoinFerenceX Dubai 2025: Where Decentralization Took the Main Stage
    MoonX: BYDFi's On-Chain Trading Engine — A Ticket from CEX to DEX
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Reset: Price Back to Fundamental Point
    Michael Saylor Reveals $7.2 Billion Bitcoin Strategy Backstage
    Unusual 6,228,348,237 Shiba Inu Stun Binance Exchange, SHIB Reset Underway
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD