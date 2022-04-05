Boom App Shares Last Progress Updates: New Website, Roadmap, CertiK Audit

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Boom App, a one-stop retail ecosystem designed to allow crypto enthusiasts and Web3 fans interact with each other, share their creativity and earn money together, enters a crucial phase of its development and promotional progress.

Boom releases updated application, makes new roadmap public

Launched in Q4, 2021, Boom App has already established itself as one of the most convenient and technically advanced social media platforms in the Web3 segment. It addresses the issues of centralization that plague modern social networks, messengers and crypto wallets.

To solve these issues in a permissionless and peer-to-peer manner, Boom App released an updated version of its website. The new website demonstrated a product overview, information about the status of Boom tech development, an updated roadmap, team info and a social media module.

The new website also includes a short manual on how to use the platform and benefit from it. It describes different user roles in Boom App and the basic opportunities it unlocks for crypto enthusiasts.

Besides the new website, the Boom team uploaded an updated version of its application for mobile devices. This app guarantees a smooth user experience for crypto traders and fans with various levels of expertise, from beginners to professionals.

Just as on major centralized social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and so on), Boom enthusiasts can express themselves by posting content on lifestyle, trading, tech development and so on.

At the same time, there is one revolutionary function on Boom App: it allows wallets owners to demonstrate their cryptocurrency portfolios online. Besides a novel social experience, it unlocks attractive opportunities for copy trading and advances the market understanding of Boom App users.

Last but not least, it has introduced a program designed to motivate creators. Amateur artists and bloggers can join it after downloading an application and registering an account.

Security audit by CertiK is underway while NFT drop is around the corner

A security audit is another crucial milestone for Boom App in Q1-Q2, 2022. Its codebase (frontend and backend) is thoroughly analyzed by experts from CertiK, a heavy-hitting cybersecurity team that guarantees privacy and safety for many Tier 1 crypto products.

CertiK audits associated smart contracts as well to prevent Boom App users from being scammed or rug-pulled.

As unveiled by its updated roadmap, Boom App is set to release its first NFTs in Q2, 2022. Also in Q2, it is going to implement a ranking system for all of its users: Whale, Influencer, Consumer, Creator and Artist statuses will be available.

In Q3, 2022, Boom App will begin integration with Web2 majors. Interaction of multi-chain wallets that support all mainstream Layer 1 platforms is also in the cards for the Boom App team. Also, its content and newsfeed algorithms will be optimized for better UX/UI.

By the end of this year, Boom App engineers plan to release the “create-to-earn” module in order to make the Boom App experience profitable for creators, artists and bloggers. Besides that, a major governance update is set to happen: by late 2022, Boom App will migrate to a decentralized autonomous organization.

All crucial upgrades to the protocol will therefore be discussed with community members and tokenholders.

As covered by U.Today previously, Boom ecosystem released its iOS-based application in February 2022. Also, it has already organized a number of NFT drops for early supporters and digital art enthusiasts.