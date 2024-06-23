Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    Blockdag proudly presents the BlockDAG X1 Miner App
    Sun, 23/06/2024 - 17:00
    BlockDAG X1 Miner App Drives Momentum, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe (PEPE) Follow Memecoin Market Trends
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In the Memecoin Market, Dogecoin's value fluctuates, and Pepe Coin is experiencing a notable correction. Meanwhile, BlockDAG's X1 Miner App launch has attracted some attention.  

    Whale Activity Sparks Optimism for Dogecoin

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme coin by market cap, has seen increased whale activity, with large investors accumulating over 900 million DOGE worth $129 million in the last seven days. Despite a significant price drop of 11.88% over the past week due to a global crypto market downturn, optimism is growing. Addresses holding between 10 million and 100 million DOGE are accumulating, potentially signaling a bullish movement. Currently trading at $0.142, Dogecoin's value might be ripe for recovery if it breaches the $0.15 support, potentially rising to $0.17.

    Pepe Coin Crash: Market Correction and Potential Recovery

    Despite the ongoing crypto bull run, Pepe Coin (PEPE)  might not show expected gains, but it's certainly facing a recovery in the foreseeable future. The token, which saw an impressive performance in May, is now priced at $0.00001193. Market corrections and overbought conditions have led to this downturn. However, interest from buyers suggests a potential recovery as the price stabilises. Despite the recent Pepe Coin crash, this could signal the start of a new bullish phase for PEPE.

    BlockDAG’s X1 Miner App and Global Appearances Drive 

    BlockDAG is making waves with its X1 Miner App and aggressive international marketing campaigns. The X1 Miner App, available globally on the App Store and Play Store, allows users to mine up to 20 BDAG daily. The app features energy-saving mining, a user-friendly interface, and a referral system, making it accessible and attractive to users worldwide.

    With events at iconic locations such as Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, the Las Vegas Sphere, Piccadilly Circus in London, and even a lunar-themed Keynote 2, BlockDAG aims for a marketing push. These campaigns, showcasing BlockDAG’s innovative technology, as detailed in the Original keynote, Keynote 2 and the DAGpaper, along with its induction on CoinMarketCap, have significantly boosted its market presence.

    Join BlockDAG Now:

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetwork

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    #BlockDAG
