BlockDAG X1 Miner App Drives Momentum, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe (PEPE) Follow Memecoin Market Trends

In the Memecoin Market, Dogecoin's value fluctuates, and Pepe Coin is experiencing a notable correction. Meanwhile, BlockDAG's X1 Miner App launch has attracted some attention.

Whale Activity Sparks Optimism for Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme coin by market cap, has seen increased whale activity, with large investors accumulating over 900 million DOGE worth $129 million in the last seven days. Despite a significant price drop of 11.88% over the past week due to a global crypto market downturn, optimism is growing. Addresses holding between 10 million and 100 million DOGE are accumulating, potentially signaling a bullish movement. Currently trading at $0.142, Dogecoin's value might be ripe for recovery if it breaches the $0.15 support, potentially rising to $0.17.

Pepe Coin Crash: Market Correction and Potential Recovery

Despite the ongoing crypto bull run, Pepe Coin (PEPE) might not show expected gains, but it's certainly facing a recovery in the foreseeable future. The token, which saw an impressive performance in May, is now priced at $0.00001193. Market corrections and overbought conditions have led to this downturn. However, interest from buyers suggests a potential recovery as the price stabilises. Despite the recent Pepe Coin crash, this could signal the start of a new bullish phase for PEPE.

BlockDAG’s X1 Miner App and Global Appearances Drive

BlockDAG is making waves with its X1 Miner App and aggressive international marketing campaigns. The X1 Miner App, available globally on the App Store and Play Store, allows users to mine up to 20 BDAG daily. The app features energy-saving mining, a user-friendly interface, and a referral system, making it accessible and attractive to users worldwide.

With events at iconic locations such as Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, the Las Vegas Sphere, Piccadilly Circus in London, and even a lunar-themed Keynote 2, BlockDAG aims for a marketing push. These campaigns, showcasing BlockDAG’s innovative technology, as detailed in the Original keynote, Keynote 2 and the DAGpaper, along with its induction on CoinMarketCap, have significantly boosted its market presence.

