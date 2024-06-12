Advertisement
AD

    BlockDAG Reaching New Milestones; XRP Aims to Reach New High and AXS Gains

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG receives marketing boost from the most recent listing
    Wed, 12/06/2024 - 17:00
    BlockDAG Reaching New Milestones; XRP Aims to Reach New High and AXS Gains
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Crypto experts think that there’s a possibility for XRP's price to see a surge if BRICS countries adopt it for cross-border transactions. Meanwhile, Axie Infinity, a leading GameFi project, has seen a 10% week-on-week gain, trading at $8.52. Amid these developments, BlockDAG (BDAG) is attracting more investors as a result of its ranking on the CoinSniper listing.  

    Could BRICS Nations propel XRP price to new height?

    Market analysts speculate that XRP's price could see significant increases if BRICS countries adopt it for cross-border transactions. Currently trading at around $0.5241, XRP's value might rise due to Ripple's partnerships with financial institutions and the growing tokenization market. Experts like Robert Doyle believe that widespread adoption by BRICS nations could propel XRP to $10,000, leveraging its fast transaction speeds and low costs to revolutionize international payments.

    AXS price gains 10% week-on-week

    Axie Infinity, a leading GameFi project, has seen a 10% increase week-on-week, with AXS trading at $8.52. Despite early losses in late May, the game rebounded with notable gains. Axie Infinity’s new Ronin Carnival update and the game’s ongoing development contribute to this price movement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 55.73 indicates potential for further growth, with a possible rise to the yearly peak of $13.50 if current trends continue.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Ripple CEO Backs XRP Community Amid Major Event: Details
    Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $69K. Here’s Why
    SHIB, FLOKI, WIF, BRETT: Meme Coin Bloodbath Continues

    BlockDAG’s CoinSniper listing  

    BlockDAG has risen in ranks on CoinSniper, an established digital currency database. This success, highlighted in their recent Keynote 2 video, attracted investor interest. BlockDAG’s quick rise on CoinSniper has resulted in a big growing popularity among the cryptocurrency community.

    BlockDAG’s ranking on CoinSniper has substantially impacted the project's growth, drawing attention from potential investors and boosting confidence. 

    Moreover, the recent development releases by BlockDAG have further solidified its position in the market. The keynote 2 highlighted technological advancements, including the distribution of X10 miners to key crypto influencers for market testing. 

    Enhancements to the Blockchain Explorer component are ongoing, with features for Blocks and Transactions already activated on BlockDAG Nodes. Upcoming updates will include Smart Contract Transactions, Token Pages, and Asset Balances, enhancing BlockDAG’s technology stack and its appeal to investors and developers alike.

    Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    #BlockDAG
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Jun 12, 2024 - 17:02
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image SHIB Praised by Forbes as "Beyond Cute," Shiba Inu Executive Reacts
    Jun 12, 2024 - 17:02
    SHIB Praised by Forbes as "Beyond Cute," Shiba Inu Executive Reacts
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Names Easiest Way to Become a Millionaire, Ripple Unveils Major Initiative for Japan and South Korea: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jun 12, 2024 - 17:02
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Names Easiest Way to Become a Millionaire, Ripple Unveils Major Initiative for Japan and South Korea: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solana’s $FRISE Raises $200,000 in 2 Hours, Top Dog's Gem of Summer 2024
    WEEXT WXT Presale Launch and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Connect, Celebrate and Engage
    Azuro Steps Into AI Using Olas to Predict Sports Event Results
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    SHIB Praised by Forbes as "Beyond Cute," Shiba Inu Executive Reacts
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Names Easiest Way to Become a Millionaire, Ripple Unveils Major Initiative for Japan and South Korea: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD