BlockDAG Reaching New Milestones; XRP Aims to Reach New High and AXS Gains

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Crypto experts think that there’s a possibility for XRP's price to see a surge if BRICS countries adopt it for cross-border transactions. Meanwhile, Axie Infinity, a leading GameFi project, has seen a 10% week-on-week gain, trading at $8.52. Amid these developments, BlockDAG (BDAG) is attracting more investors as a result of its ranking on the CoinSniper listing.

Could BRICS Nations propel XRP price to new height?

Market analysts speculate that XRP's price could see significant increases if BRICS countries adopt it for cross-border transactions. Currently trading at around $0.5241, XRP's value might rise due to Ripple's partnerships with financial institutions and the growing tokenization market. Experts like Robert Doyle believe that widespread adoption by BRICS nations could propel XRP to $10,000, leveraging its fast transaction speeds and low costs to revolutionize international payments.

AXS price gains 10% week-on-week

Axie Infinity, a leading GameFi project, has seen a 10% increase week-on-week, with AXS trading at $8.52. Despite early losses in late May, the game rebounded with notable gains. Axie Infinity’s new Ronin Carnival update and the game’s ongoing development contribute to this price movement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 55.73 indicates potential for further growth, with a possible rise to the yearly peak of $13.50 if current trends continue.

BlockDAG’s CoinSniper listing

BlockDAG has risen in ranks on CoinSniper, an established digital currency database. This success, highlighted in their recent Keynote 2 video, attracted investor interest. BlockDAG’s quick rise on CoinSniper has resulted in a big growing popularity among the cryptocurrency community.

BlockDAG’s ranking on CoinSniper has substantially impacted the project's growth, drawing attention from potential investors and boosting confidence.



Moreover, the recent development releases by BlockDAG have further solidified its position in the market. The keynote 2 highlighted technological advancements, including the distribution of X10 miners to key crypto influencers for market testing.

Enhancements to the Blockchain Explorer component are ongoing, with features for Blocks and Transactions already activated on BlockDAG Nodes. Upcoming updates will include Smart Contract Transactions, Token Pages, and Asset Balances, enhancing BlockDAG’s technology stack and its appeal to investors and developers alike.

Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial