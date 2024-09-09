    BlockDAG Reaches New Holder Count Milestone as Kaspa (KAS) and Neiro Ethereum (NEIRO) Diverge

    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG accomplishes major pre-sale goals
    Mon, 9/09/2024 - 13:35
    BlockDAG Reaches New Holder Count Milestone as Kaspa (KAS) and Neiro Ethereum (NEIRO) Diverge
    Contents
    Kaspa (KAS) moves forward with its quick and efficient technology, ideal for those who prioritize performance. Neiro Ethereum (NEIRO), on the other hand, is having a tough time, with its value potentially dropping further without solid support.

    However, for BlockDAG, the focus is on a new team video. The CEO’s message boosts transparency, helping build trust by openly discussing the network’s technology and future.

    Kaspa (KAS) focuses on speed and efficiency

    Kaspa is noted for prioritizing speed over short-term hype. Its design allows for faster transaction processing compared to many rivals, making it a strong choice for blockchain fans. While not hitting the viral highs of some meme coins, Kaspa attracts users with its functional efficiency and ongoing performance improvements.

    Neiro Ethereum (NEIRO) addresses market challenges

    Neiro Ethereum’s price is in a downward spiral within a challenging price trend. With recent lower highs and lows, it might drop soon if it doesn’t maintain its crucial support level. Market indicators like MACD and RSI suggest the downward trend may continue, but there's still hope that it can hold above the support level.

    BlockDAG’s (BDAG) transparency fuels presale excitement  

    BlockDAG's latest team video has sparked a surge of excitement and drawn more eyes to the project. This video highlights the transparency and openness that distinguish BlockDAG. In it, CEO Antony Turner discusses key aspects of the network's development. He stated:

    "BlockDAG offers Bitcoin's security and decentralization, a DAG's speed and scalability, and Ethereum's ability to work with different systems."

    This clear communication allows potential buyers to understand how BlockDAG measures up against top cryptocurrencies, fostering trust in its goals.

    The video also unveiled plans, and the ambitious numbers tell a compelling story. Turner shared a vision that expects the number of unique holders to hit one million by the end of the year, which could pave the way for BlockDAG to join exchanges like Baybit and CoinEx. This is more than just being open; it's a bold look ahead.

    Adding to the excitement, this transparency has supercharged the presale of BlockDAG. Now in its 22nd batch with a coin price of $0.0178, BlockDAG has amassed a notable amount of supporters.

    In the current crypto market, many cryptos hide their details, BlockDAG stands out by being openly transparent, strengthening community trust at every turn.

    BlockDAG’s recent team video, featuring CEO Antony Turner, highlights the project’s commitment to transparency and its potential. Turner’s explanation of BlockDAG’s strengths in security, scalability, and interoperability assures it can surpass other top altcoins. Despite Kaspa’s focus on speed and Neiro Ethereum’s pricing challenges, BlockDAG leads the way. With a clear roadmap and Turner’s leadership, BlockDAG is poised for new heights, leaving its competitors behind.

