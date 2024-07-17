Advertisement
AD

    BlockDAG Now Targeting CoinSniper, Notcoin’s Uptrend Continues and Ethereum Faces Rally Continuation

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG highlights their most recent achievement, as the project reaches presale batch 20
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 17:17
    BlockDAG Now Targeting CoinSniper, Notcoin’s Uptrend Continues and Ethereum Faces Rally Continuation
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The world of crypto trading is witnessing changes, Notcoin prices have surged notably and Ethereum’s upcoming ETF is capturing attention. Meanwhile, BlockDAG (BDAG) is  topping CoinSniper with innovative DAG structure, and hybrid consensus mechanism ensuring speed, security, and scalability. These advancements have propelled BlockDAG’s presales to batch 20.

    Notcoin Price Surges as Investors Eye Future Gains

    In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, Notcoin (NOT) has surged notably in the past week, driven by its innovative DeFi solutions and strong community support. Notcoin (NOT) holders wield governance power, ensuring the platform evolves with their interests.

    With profits from Notcoin (NOT), investors are eyeing future gains amidst the volatile crypto market. Market analysts foresee substantial growth potential for Notcoin (NOT), driven by its unique ecosystem and strategic partnerships. 

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin to the Moon' Tweet as BTC Holds Near $65,000
    Craig Wright Issues Epic 'Not Satoshi' Notice
    Dogecoin Founder Hints That Millennials' Retirement Savings Total 1 Bitcoin, Here's Catch
    Crucial BTC Price Level for Bitcoin Bull Run Unveiled by Samson Mow

    Ethereum ETF Pushes Bears Away

    Ethereum (ETH) recently faced an aggressive Ethereum sell-off by a major whale, the Golem Project, which staked 40,000 ETH worth $124.6 million. On July 8, the Golem Project transferred 24,400 ETH, valued at $72 million, to exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase. However, it seems like that decision was short-sighted. 

    Originating from Ethereum's ICO in 2016, where it raised 820,000 ETH at $10.2 each, the project also moved 4,600 ETH ($14.1 million) on July 9 and another 3,000 ETH on July 10. Despite market concerns, the Golem Project decided to temporarily halt further Ethereum sell-off as ETF rumors started floating around again, potentially pushing Ether's price up in the foreseeable future.

    BlockDAG on CoinSniper Listing

    BlockDAG has topped the CoinSniper listing. This success underscores the collective efforts of developers, investors, and enthusiasts committed to BlockDAG’s vision of a decentralized world. 

    BlockDAG Network (BDAG), powered by Proof of Work consensus, focusing on speed, security, and decentralization, it effectively balances transactional efficiency and democratic governance, eliminating block wastage. 

    BlockDAG’s DAG structure enhances scalability and concurrency, allowing multiple blocks to be processed simultaneously. It can handle 10 blocks per second with ambitions to exceed 100. Its hybrid consensus mechanism enhances transaction security and efficiency, addressing the limitations of traditional Proof-of-Work models like the Nakamoto consensus. By eliminating orphan blocks and accelerating throughput, BlockDAG ensures high security and scalability.

    Join the BlockDAG Presale Now:

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetwork

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 

    #BlockDAG
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image Mt. Gox Started Sending $2.4 Billion in Bitcoin, Shibarium Skyrockets With 450% New Users, Ripple Doing 'A Lot Less Hiring' in U.S., Garlinghouse Says: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jul 17, 2024 - 17:33
    Mt. Gox Started Sending $2.4 Billion in Bitcoin, Shibarium Skyrockets With 450% New Users, Ripple Doing 'A Lot Less Hiring' in U.S., Garlinghouse Says: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image 51.59 Billion XRP: XRP Mega Holders Hit Major Milestone
    Jul 17, 2024 - 17:33
    51.59 Billion XRP: XRP Mega Holders Hit Major Milestone
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP Open Interest Hits YTD High
    Jul 17, 2024 - 17:33
    XRP Open Interest Hits YTD High
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Venom Announces Deepcoin Spot & Futures Listings
    Coinfest Asia 2024: Dive into Web3 Innovation Across 17 Immersive Areas
    BinaryX Announces Historic Vote to Burn 74% of BNX Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mt. Gox Started Sending $2.4 Billion in Bitcoin, Shibarium Skyrockets With 450% New Users, Ripple Doing 'A Lot Less Hiring' in U.S., Garlinghouse Says: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    51.59 Billion XRP: XRP Mega Holders Hit Major Milestone
    XRP Open Interest Hits YTD High
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD