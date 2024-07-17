BlockDAG Now Targeting CoinSniper, Notcoin’s Uptrend Continues and Ethereum Faces Rally Continuation

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The world of crypto trading is witnessing changes, Notcoin prices have surged notably and Ethereum’s upcoming ETF is capturing attention. Meanwhile, BlockDAG (BDAG) is topping CoinSniper with innovative DAG structure, and hybrid consensus mechanism ensuring speed, security, and scalability. These advancements have propelled BlockDAG’s presales to batch 20.

Notcoin Price Surges as Investors Eye Future Gains

In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, Notcoin (NOT) has surged notably in the past week, driven by its innovative DeFi solutions and strong community support. Notcoin (NOT) holders wield governance power, ensuring the platform evolves with their interests.

With profits from Notcoin (NOT), investors are eyeing future gains amidst the volatile crypto market. Market analysts foresee substantial growth potential for Notcoin (NOT), driven by its unique ecosystem and strategic partnerships.

Ethereum ETF Pushes Bears Away

Ethereum (ETH) recently faced an aggressive Ethereum sell-off by a major whale, the Golem Project, which staked 40,000 ETH worth $124.6 million. On July 8, the Golem Project transferred 24,400 ETH, valued at $72 million, to exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase. However, it seems like that decision was short-sighted.

Originating from Ethereum's ICO in 2016, where it raised 820,000 ETH at $10.2 each, the project also moved 4,600 ETH ($14.1 million) on July 9 and another 3,000 ETH on July 10. Despite market concerns, the Golem Project decided to temporarily halt further Ethereum sell-off as ETF rumors started floating around again, potentially pushing Ether's price up in the foreseeable future.

BlockDAG on CoinSniper Listing

BlockDAG has topped the CoinSniper listing. This success underscores the collective efforts of developers, investors, and enthusiasts committed to BlockDAG’s vision of a decentralized world.

BlockDAG Network (BDAG), powered by Proof of Work consensus, focusing on speed, security, and decentralization, it effectively balances transactional efficiency and democratic governance, eliminating block wastage.

BlockDAG’s DAG structure enhances scalability and concurrency, allowing multiple blocks to be processed simultaneously. It can handle 10 blocks per second with ambitions to exceed 100. Its hybrid consensus mechanism enhances transaction security and efficiency, addressing the limitations of traditional Proof-of-Work models like the Nakamoto consensus. By eliminating orphan blocks and accelerating throughput, BlockDAG ensures high security and scalability.

Join the BlockDAG Presale Now:

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetwork

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu