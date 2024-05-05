Advertisement
AD

    BlockDAG Introduces New Payment Methods, Shiba Inu's Price Jump And XRP's Whale Activity

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG offers new payment methods for users
    Sun, 5/05/2024 - 17:00
    BlockDAG Introduces New Payment Methods, Shiba Inu's Price Jump And XRP's Whale Activity
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    BlockDAG is introducing 10 new payment methods to enhance investor accessibility and fuel growth, amid the backdrop of Shiba Inu's price surge following its Binance Japan listing and speculative movements of XRP whales. This strategic expansion underscores BlockDAG’s commitment to innovation and has propelled its presale.

    Shiba Inu Sees Renewed Interest Following Binance Listing

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) experienced a resurgence in its market value, climbing 1.82% to reach $0.00002384 after its recent listing on Binance Japan. This event boosted SHIB’s trading volume by 17.67%, reflecting a growing interest in the meme coin. Despite facing heavy shorts, SHIB's price has increased by over 10% in the past week, though it remains down by 16% from its high. The coin now approaches a critical resistance level at $0.000026, with potential highs of $0.00003 and $0.00005 on the horizon, should it break through.

    XRP Whale Transactions Fuel Market Speculation

    In parallel, XRP has witnessed a price recovery to $0.513, up by 2.32%, amid a flurry of whale transactions totaling 75 million tokens. This activity comes during an ongoing legal dispute between Ripple Labs Inc. and the SEC, adding layers of complexity to XRP’s market dynamics. While there is a bullish undertone, XRP continues to test support levels around $0.4400, with the legal outcome likely to significantly influence its future market position.

    BlockDAG Innovates with Broad Payment Accessibility

    BlockDAG is expanding its market presence by introducing a diverse range of payment options. Following high-profile promotional activities, including events at the Las Vegas Sphere and keynote display at Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, BlockDAG has successfully captured attention, enhancing its visibility and appeal.

    The promotional strategies have leveraged key international platforms to showcase BlockDAG’s growth, with the Shibuya Crossing keynote display particularly effective in drawing interest. 

    Join BlockDAG Presale:

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    #BlockDAG
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image DOGE Price Prediction for May 5
    2024/05/05 17:06
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 5
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image XRP Awaits: Ripple's Stablecoin Progress Teased
    2024/05/05 17:06
    XRP Awaits: Ripple's Stablecoin Progress Teased
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP Price Prediction for May 5
    2024/05/05 17:06
    XRP Price Prediction for May 5
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ChainIntellect Launches HAIN Cryptocurrency Presale
    Advanced Incentive Programs and Interaction Possibilities: VFIN Changes the Way We Perceive Crypto Trading
    Digital Transformation Summit Set to Illuminate Dubai's Innovation Landscape
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for May 5
    XRP Awaits: Ripple's Stablecoin Progress Teased
    XRP Price Prediction for May 5
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD