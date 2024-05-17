Advertisement
    Ancient Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Suddenly Takes 200% Profit After 3 Years

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale earns $3.2 million in 200% profit after 3-year HODL
    Fri, 17/05/2024 - 13:57
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    In a surprising turn of events, a mysterious investor in Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recently made headlines by cashing out a remarkable $3.2 million profit. This move marks an impressive 200% increase in investment returns over a period of 2.6 years.

    The whale initially entered the Shiba Inu market in October 2021, acquiring a substantial 199 billion SHIB tokens at an estimated cost of $1.68 million from both Coinbase and decentralized exchanges. Despite facing a setback of $176,000 in the initial trade, the investor persisted, displaying patience and belief in SHIB investment.

    The Shiba Inu token, introduced in 2021, experienced a significant surge in value during that bull market, reaching its peak price of $0.0000857 per token. However, it later faced jaw-dropping prices, mirroring broader market trends.

    ""
    Source: Spot On Chain

    Undeterred by the market turbulence, the investor held onto their SHIB holdings, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to their investment strategy. Now, in a strategic move, the investor has capitalized on the recent resurgence of SHIB, with the token's price rising by 165% to its current levels.

    After navigating the infamous ups and downs of the crypto market, the investor seized the opportunity to cash out, depositing the SHIB tokens, now valued at $4.88 million, back into Coinbase. This move resulted in a substantial profit of $3.2 million, representing an impressive 191% increase in investment returns.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

