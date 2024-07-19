BlockDAG (BDAG) Shares Details of Deal with UFC Champion Alex Pereira as Brand Ambassador while Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) Surging Again

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto enthusiasts anticipate Ethereum's upcoming Spot ETF trading, with the SEC might be confirming the start next week. This news has boosted a 6% increase in Ethereum's price to $3,470. Litecoin (LTC) is also gaining attention with bullish sentiment pushing its price upwards, clearing key resistance zones, and aiming for a three-digit figure.

Investors are now focusing on BlockDAG , because of its recent move of announcing UFC champion Alex 'Poatan' Pereira as its new Brand Ambassador which is now demonstrated in the athlet’s Instagram account. This partnership and the recent CGI video showing BlockDAG's technological superiority, have created excitement and FOMO.

Ethereum Spot ETF trading might be kicking off

The SEC has authorized Ethereum spot ETF issuers to begin trading their ETFs starting next week. This follows the SEC's partial approval of multiple Ethereum spot ETF applications in May 2024. Sources indicate that at least three Ethereum spot ETFs will begin trading on July 23. This news has boosted Ethereum, with its current trade price rising to $3,470, a 6% increase over the last 24 hours. This significant rebound from recent lows highlights the market's optimistic reaction to the forthcoming ETF launch.

Litecoin (LTC) upsurge might start soon

Litecoin (LTC) is also experiencing a surge in market sentiment. Analysts predict a significant bull run for LTC, driven by a resurgence in investor interest. The price of Litecoin has recently cleared a critical resistance zone, indicating the beginning of a new upward trend. This movement is supported by technical indicators such as the RSI and MACD, which suggest a bullish outlook. As a result, Litecoin is expected to reach a three-digit figure soon. But Investors are cautiously watching if these sentiments will hold.

BlockDAG (BDAG) announces UFC champion Alex Pereira as new face of the brand

BlockDAG has taken a significant step towards crypto dominance by announcing UFC champion Alex Pereira as their new Brand Ambassador. This move, widely shared on their website and social media platforms, has received enthusiastic applause and congratulations from the crypto community.

The BlockDAG team expressed their excitement, stating,

"We are thrilled to announce an exciting new chapter for BlockDAG Network. In a significant move, we have joined forces with UFC sensation Alex Pereira. This partnership marks a historic milestone in our journey to revolutionize the blockchain landscape, embracing Alex Pereira’s spirit of athletic excellence, determination, and perseverance."

Alex Pereira is a celebrated UFC champion known for his athletic excellence and perseverance. His partnership with BlockDAG underscores the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the blockchain space.

Beside this announcement, BlockDAG also released a CGI video initiating "On its way to number 1," symbolizing their rapid rise and ambitious expansion goals. This video shows BlockDAG's cutting-edge technology and vision, resonating with their global community.

These strategic moves have generated significant excitement among investors, leading to a surge in interest. Currently priced at $0.015, BlockDAG has raised significant funds. This robust financial backing underscores the investors’ confidence in BlockDAG’s potential, positioning it as a top contender in the cryptocurrency market.

BlockDAG’s strategic partnership with UFC champion Alex Pereira marks a significant milestone, highlighting its dedication to excellence. As Ethereum Spot ETF trading begins and Litecoin (LTC) experiences a bullish surge, BlockDAG shines with its advanced technology and strong presale performance.

